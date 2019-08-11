As Rpm Intl Com (RPM) Stock Rose, Buffington Mohr Mcneal Lowered Position by $984,260; As Mondelez Intl Usd0.01 Common Stock (MDLZ) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Rathbone Brothers Plc Lowered Its Position

Buffington Mohr Mcneal decreased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc Com (RPM) by 96.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal sold 16,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 700 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41,000, down from 17,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $68.39. About 668,674 shares traded or 6.48% up from the average. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $1.01; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q Net $40.2M; 05/04/2018 – On the earnings front, Monsanto, RPM International, and Conn’s are all scheduled to report; 08/05/2018 – RPM International Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – RPM Acquires Leader In Tile And Grout Sealer Market; 01/05/2018 – RPM Mortgage’s Irvine Office, Led by Ben Anderson, Selected as One of the First Locations to Launch as LendUS; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST OF $530 MLN TO $540 MLN; 26/04/2018 – RPM International at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 23/03/2018 – Sonatype’s Nexus Firewall Extends DevSecOps with RubyGems and RPM Support; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL INC RPM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.05 TO $3.10

Rathbone Brothers Plc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc Usd0.01 Common Stock (MDLZ) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc sold 15,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 268,384 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.40 million, down from 284,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc Usd0.01 Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $54.69. About 5.56M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 02/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS ON COCOA LIFE SUSTAINABLE SOURCING PROGRAM; 16/05/2018 – Mondelez Declares Dividend of 22c; 24/04/2018 – Mondelez urges cocoa producers to up yields as demand rises; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Nears Deal to Buy Tate’s Bake Shop; 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ MAINTAINS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET REV; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ: SHIPPING COSTS HURT MARGINS IN N. AMERICA; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez: Bahrain Manufacturing Plant Produces Oreo Cookies and Barni Soft Cakes for Middle East and Africa

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Up 25% in 3 Months on Strong Brands & Savings – Nasdaq” on April 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 30, 2019 : AAPL, AMGN, GILD, MDLZ, CELG, PSA, AMD, ALL, EQR, OKE, EA, VRSK – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dean Foods (DF) Stock Down on Wider-Than-Expected Q2 Loss – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Apple (AAPL) Beats on Surprise China Numbers; Plus EA, MDLZ – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Incorporated reported 89.95 million shares. Texas-based Fiduciary Fincl Service Of The Southwest Tx has invested 0.13% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Kwmg Lc holds 683 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Business holds 11,164 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Bartlett Com Ltd has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) invested in 1.01% or 66,572 shares. North Carolina-based Franklin Street Advisors Incorporated Nc has invested 1.61% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Brighton Jones Lc reported 0.03% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 337,000 shares. Davidson Kempner Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 1.01% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 45,987 shares stake. Vigilant Lc accumulated 0.03% or 4,572 shares. Logan Management Inc invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Ferguson Wellman Mgmt Inc holds 1.14% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 674,123 shares. Northstar Group Incorporated Incorporated reported 0.57% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.40 million activity.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, which manages about $32.89 billion and $3.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchange Trading Intl Corp Bond Etf by 21,296 shares to 184,013 shares, valued at $4.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cme Group Inc Usd0.01 Cls A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CME) by 148,674 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,844 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Usd0.001 Cls A Common Stock.

Analysts await RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, up 19.74% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.76 per share. RPM’s profit will be $118.00M for 18.79 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by RPM International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.07% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Renaissance Technologies Limited Co stated it has 66,800 shares. Plante Moran Financial Ltd owns 233 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.02% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 229,800 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd has 0.02% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 1.34 million shares. Boston Family Office Lc has invested 0.37% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.02% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Natixis has 0% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 3,751 shares. Ameritas Prns invested in 0.13% or 48,806 shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Victory Cap Mgmt Inc holds 68,809 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 182,993 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards invested in 0.01% or 1,462 shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs reported 9,496 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma owns 97,371 shares.