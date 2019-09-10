As Rpm Intl Com (RPM) Market Value Rose, Buffington Mohr Mcneal Has Trimmed Its Stake; Quantbot Technologies LP Has Trimmed Its Dril (DRQ) Position by $380,340; Valuation Rose

Buffington Mohr Mcneal decreased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc Com (RPM) by 96.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal sold 16,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 700 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41,000, down from 17,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $67.84. About 511,609 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 29/03/2018 – ATLATSA – DURING 2018, RPM, CO TO CONTINUE WORK FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF 2017 RESTRUCTURE PLAN BY FULFILLING TERMS, CONDITIONS CONTEMPLATED IN AGREEMENT; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EBIT $56.7M; 24/05/2018 – RPM International Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 7 Days; 05/04/2018 – On the earnings front, Monsanto, RPM International, and Conn’s are all scheduled to report; 04/04/2018 – RPM Declares Quarterly Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ RPM International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RPM); 12/03/2018 RPM to Webcast Presentation at Gabelli & Co. 9th Annual Specialty Chemicals Conference; 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – APRIL 2018 RPM 1,712.5 MLN, UP 11.9 PCT; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EPS 30c; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST OF $530 MLN TO $540 MLN

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased its stake in Dril (DRQ) by 84.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp sold 8,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.17% . The hedge fund held 1,561 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71,000, down from 10,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Dril for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.79B market cap company. The stock increased 8.02% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $51.58. About 380,453 shares traded or 14.04% up from the average. Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has declined 0.53% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.53% the S&P500. Some Historical DRQ News: 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP INC – COMPANY’S BACKLOG WAS $207.3 MLN AND $266.7 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND MARCH 31, 2018, RESPECTIVELY; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1.0C; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP – ALTHOUGH INCREMENTAL PROJECT-BASED BOOKINGS ARE EXPECTED IN 2018, CO DOES NOT ANTICIPATE THESE BOOKINGS TO MATERIALLY AFFECT 2018 REVENUE; 15/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Announces Retirement of Jerry M. Brooks; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP 1Q REV. $99.2M, EST. $96.5M; 20/03/2018 – Dril-Quip at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP INC DRQ.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $380 MLN TO $400 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Dril-Quip 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dril-Quip Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRQ); 13/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 20-22

Buffington Mohr Mcneal, which manages about $309.71 million and $310.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2020 Corporate Bond Etf by 16,767 shares to 69,791 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xylem Inc Com (NYSE:XYL) by 29,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,905 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, up 19.74% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.76 per share. RPM’s profit will be $118.00M for 18.64 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by RPM International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerce Bank & Trust has invested 0.02% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Amalgamated Bankshares accumulated 27,227 shares. 4,940 were accumulated by Ipswich Investment Management Inc. Town Country Fincl Bank Dba First Bankers owns 11,793 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Destination Wealth stated it has 0% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). 122,137 were reported by First Manhattan. Natl Bank Of America De owns 785,215 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 40,147 were accumulated by Stephens Ar. Keybank National Association Oh invested in 0.01% or 17,274 shares. Moreover, Northern Corporation has 0.02% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 1.06 million shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 166,631 shares. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc stated it has 1.44% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 373,085 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 37,610 are held by Chicago Equity Ltd Liability.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold DRQ shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 40.93 million shares or 1.48% less from 41.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Amer Inc holds 0% or 27,065 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 0.03% stake. 868 were accumulated by Pnc Group Inc Inc. Comerica Comml Bank stated it has 57,063 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability invested in 0.03% or 105,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Fifth Third Fincl Bank reported 143 shares. Franklin Res has invested 0% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.03% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Invesco Ltd owns 523,523 shares. Metropolitan Life Communication Ny holds 0.01% or 23,288 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt has invested 0% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). 1.23M are owned by State Street Corp. State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% or 81,314 shares.

