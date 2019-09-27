As Rpm International (RPM) Stock Rose, Capital Management Associates Trimmed Position; First National Bank Of Omaha Lifted Its Position in Mastec (MTZ) by $1.09 Million

First National Bank Of Omaha increased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 27.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha bought 21,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The institutional investor held 100,218 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.17 million, up from 78,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $64.54. About 204,169 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.65; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Rev $1.78B; 14/03/2018 – MasTec Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21-22; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC INCREASING 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REV., EPS; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK FOR FOR ADJ. EBITDA & ADJ. EPS; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q EPS $1; 15/05/2018 – Stelliam Investment Management Buys New 1.1% Position in MasTec; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Increases Annual Guidance; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $100M SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 21/03/2018 – MasTec at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today

Capital Management Associates decreased its stake in Rpm International Inc. (RPM) by 39.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates sold 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 8,850 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $541,000, down from 14,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in Rpm International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $68.96. About 137,264 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 21/04/2018 – DJ RPM International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RPM); 04/04/2018 – RPM Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Deccan Value Investors Buys 1.1% Position in RPM International; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – PERMIAN SALE WILL REDUCE COMPANY’S 2018 PRODUCTION SALES VOLUME GUIDANCE BY 5 BCFE; 24/05/2018 – RPM International Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 7 Days; 03/05/2018 – RPM International Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 10; 23/03/2018 – Sonatype’s Nexus Firewall Extends DevSecOps with RubyGems and RPM Support; 23/03/2018 – Sonatype’s Nexus Firewall Extends DevSecOps with RubyGems and RPM Support; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL 3Q ADJ EBIT $56.7M, EST. $54.2M; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EBIT $56.7M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold MTZ shares while 98 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 60.82 million shares or 13.41% less from 70.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement, California-based fund reported 92,427 shares. Aperio Group Incorporated Llc owns 29,273 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Lc Tn reported 112 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Shelton Cap accumulated 4,309 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors holds 0% or 266 shares. Endurance Wealth Inc has 600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Fincl Service Grp Inc reported 3,297 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Incorporated Ltd holds 435,285 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Voya Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 57,125 shares. Moore Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 75,000 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Lc reported 28,640 shares. First Washington Corporation stated it has 65,310 shares or 1.66% of all its holdings. Wellington Llp reported 0% stake. Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability Company owns 101,619 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De holds 452,106 shares.

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83M and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 33,075 shares to 88,348 shares, valued at $6.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 5,132 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,323 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

