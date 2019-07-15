As Rpm International (RPM) Stock Declined, Shareholder Seabridge Investment Advisors Boosted Holding; Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Holder Salem Capital Management Boosted Its Stake by $2.33 Million

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Rpm International Inc. (RPM) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,271 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 72,212 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19 million, up from 60,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Rpm International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $62. About 426,503 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 13.75% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 05/04/2018 – RPM Names Kinser Vice President of Operations; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EPS 30c; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL SEES FY EPS $3.05 TO $3.10; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG SAYS RPM CUTS STAKE TO 2.6% FROM 11.4%; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – PERMIAN SALE WILL REDUCE COMPANY’S 2018 PRODUCTION SALES VOLUME GUIDANCE BY 5 BCFE; 15/05/2018 – Deccan Value Investors Buys 1.1% Position in RPM International; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST OF $530 MLN TO $540 MLN; 05/04/2018 – On the earnings front, Monsanto, RPM International, and Conn’s are all scheduled to report; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL INC RPM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.05 TO $3.10; 12/03/2018 RPM to Webcast Presentation at Gabelli & Co. 9th Annual Specialty Chemicals Conference

Salem Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum (APC) by 173.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc bought 51,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,425 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, up from 29,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $73.12. About 6.29M shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has risen 5.30% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $77; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, International, Deepwater & Exploration; 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 Million; 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO NAMES MITCHELL INGRAM EVP,INTL DEEPWATER & EXPLORATION; 27/03/2018 – Algeria’s 2017 energy export volumes slip, earnings up -c.bank; 27/03/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum Gears Up for $4.5 Billion in 2018 Capital Spending, an Industrial Info News Alert; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, Intl, Deepwater & Exploration; 15/03/2018 – Anadarko Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – ONGC VIDESH PARTNER IN ANADARKO’S MOZAMBIQUE GAS PROJECT; 29/05/2018 – MITSUI & CO TO WORK WITH ANADARKO PETROLEUM, MOZAMBIQUE’S STATE-OWNED OIL CONCERN & OTHERS ON OIL FIELD;TOTAL PROJECT COST ESTIMATED AT $15 BLN-NIKKEI

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning reported 26,024 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability has 29,345 shares. Opus Limited Co invested 0.21% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Advisory Net has 0.01% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Carnegie Asset Mgmt Ltd Co owns 86,756 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct owns 3,550 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Azimuth Management Ltd stated it has 16,725 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Wellington Shields Management Ltd Liability holds 14,700 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank owns 11,166 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Tompkins Fincl Corp reported 532 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). North Star Asset Inc holds 165,072 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. North Point Portfolio Managers Oh has invested 1.73% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Utah Retirement Sys accumulated 0.03% or 24,430 shares. Motco reported 400 shares.

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $689.24M and $299.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Itt Inc. by 14,749 shares to 76,971 shares, valued at $4.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 54,621 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).