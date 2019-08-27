As Rpm International (RPM) Shares Rose, Seabridge Investment Advisors Boosted Stake by $653,718; Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Holder Swarthmore Group Has Cut Its Stake as Market Value Rose

Swarthmore Group Inc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 91.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swarthmore Group Inc sold 132,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 12,550 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00M, down from 145,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $84.01. About 608,940 shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500.

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Rpm International Inc. (RPM) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 72,212 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19M, up from 60,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Rpm International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $66.95. About 32,430 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 26/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG SAYS RPM CUTS STAKE TO 2.6% FROM 11.4%; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – RECORDED $2.3 BLN NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE FOR HURON AND PERMIAN PLAYS IN QTR; 21/04/2018 – DJ RPM International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RPM); 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EBIT $56.7M; 23/03/2018 – PriusChat: Lowest RPM’s at highway speed?; 19/03/2018 – RPM International: Rust-Oleum Group Has Acquired Miracle Sealants Co; 19/03/2018 – RPM – TERMS OF DEAL, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS WITHIN ONE YEAR, EXCLUDING ONE-TIME, TRANSACTION-RELATED COSTS, WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 19/03/2018 – RPM SEES DEAL ADDING WITHIN 1 YR EX COSTS; 01/05/2018 – RPM Mortgage’s Irvine Office, Led by Ben Anderson, Selected as One of the First Locations to Launch as LendUS; 23/03/2018 – Sonatype’s Nexus Firewall Extends DevSecOps with RubyGems and RPM Support

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zweig has 0.5% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 77,812 shares. Ent Corp has 0% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 319 shares. Guyasuta Investment Advsr holds 0.25% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 38,219 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Company has 0.01% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 1,462 shares. Oarsman Capital accumulated 26,429 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Ironwood Financial Limited Liability owns 0% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 115 shares. Welch & Forbes Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 52,571 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company holds 0% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 1,902 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests holds 41,195 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0.12% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 469,693 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag invested in 36,561 shares. Dearborn Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 104,563 shares. First Commonwealth Pa accumulated 3,515 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn stated it has 48,806 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Stephens Inc Ar stated it has 40,147 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $689.24 million and $299.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 54,621 shares to 400 shares, valued at $23,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qurate Retail Group Inc. Qvc by 54,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 924 shares, and cut its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 25.00 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.