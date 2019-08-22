As Rpm International (RPM) Market Value Rose, Seabridge Investment Advisors Upped Holding by $653,718; Tributary Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Insulet (PODD) Holding by $407,550

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Rpm International Inc. (RPM) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 72,212 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19M, up from 60,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Rpm International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $67.77. About 299,625 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 24/05/2018 – RPM International Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 7 Days; 26/04/2018 – RPM International at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – RPM Mortgage’s Irvine Office, Led by Ben Anderson, Selected as One of the First Locations to Launch as LendUS; 19/03/2018 – RPM International: Rust-Oleum Group Has Acquired Miracle Sealants Co; 04/04/2018 – RPM Declares Quarterly Dividend; 05/04/2018 – On the earnings front, Monsanto, RPM International, and Conn’s are all scheduled to report; 08/05/2018 – RPM International Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – RPM to Webcast Presentation at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 24/04/2018 – ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM – REMAINING PLACING PROCEEDS WILL BE UTILISED TO FUND RPM’S SHARE OF ONGOING FUNDING REQUIREMENTS IN RESPECT OF BRPM JV’S STYLDRIFT PROJECT; 12/03/2018 RPM to Webcast Presentation at Gabelli & Co. 9th Annual Specialty Chemicals Conference

Tributary Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Insulet Corp (PODD) by 25.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc sold 4,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 44.93% . The institutional investor held 12,510 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, down from 16,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Insulet Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $155.34. About 338,617 shares traded. Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) has risen 50.98% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PODD News: 03/05/2018 – Insulet 1Q Rev $123.6M; 14/03/2018 lnsulet to Share Omnipod Clinical Data at Three Major European National Diabetes Congresses; 03/05/2018 – INSULET 1Q LOSS/SHR 11C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 03/05/2018 – INSULET REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 REVENUE OF $123.6 MILLION, UP 21% YEAR-OVER-YEAR, AND GROSS MARGIN OF 61.4%, UP 300 BASIS POINTS, EXCEEDING EXPECTATIONS; 03/05/2018 – INSULET 1Q LOSS/SHR 11C; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities Adds Insulet, Exits Booking; 05/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Insulet, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Cision Ltd., Freightcar A; 29/05/2018 – Insulet Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 04/05/2018 – Contify Life Sci: Insulet Achieves Key Milestones to Support its Transition to Direct Operations in Europe on July 1, 2018; 28/03/2018 – INSULET CORP PODD.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $90

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Natl Oh accumulated 0.02% or 6,755 shares. Panagora Asset stated it has 0% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Webster Comml Bank N A has invested 0% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). North Point Managers Corp Oh invested 1.73% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Boston Private Wealth Lc invested in 0.03% or 11,328 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Co holds 443 shares. Marco Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 13,021 shares. Buckhead Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 0.59% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 32,729 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa reported 12,030 shares stake. Comerica State Bank holds 0.05% or 104,533 shares. Mariner Ltd accumulated 27,600 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 8,250 shares. Piedmont Investment reported 5,425 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amer Intl Group reported 0.06% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 35,300 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio.

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $689.24 million and $299.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Itt Inc. by 14,749 shares to 76,971 shares, valued at $4.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aptiv Plc by 4,465 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,249 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.85, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold PODD shares while 53 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 67.79 million shares or 6.58% more from 63.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Lc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Banbury Prtn Limited Liability Com, North Carolina-based fund reported 242,399 shares. Td Asset Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Tirschwell And Loewy holds 296,745 shares or 3.86% of its portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated reported 10,080 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.02% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). The Illinois-based Driehaus Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.09% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Prelude Management Lc reported 13,779 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 154,924 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Axiom Investors Ltd Liability De has invested 0.11% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Pennsylvania-based Brinker Inc has invested 0.02% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Shaker Investments Ltd Liability Com Oh reported 47,415 shares or 3.12% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Company accumulated 152,638 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cibc Markets Inc has 30,015 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 0.05% or 61,148 shares.

