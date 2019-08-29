As Rpm International (RPM) Market Valuation Rose, Seabridge Investment Advisors Has Raised Holding by $653,718; Red Hat Com (RHT) Holder Capital Counsel Has Cut Its Holding by $1.46 Million

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Rpm International Inc. (RPM) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 72,212 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19M, up from 60,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Rpm International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $67.38. About 217,376 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 19/03/2018 – RPM BUYS LEADER IN TILE, GROUT SEALER MKT; 24/04/2018 – ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM – REMAINING PLACING PROCEEDS WILL BE UTILISED TO FUND RPM’S SHARE OF ONGOING FUNDING REQUIREMENTS IN RESPECT OF BRPM JV’S STYLDRIFT PROJECT; 05/04/2018 – RPM Names Kinser Vice President of Operations; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL INC RPM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.05 TO $3.10; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES OF $1.43 BLN VS $894.2 MLN; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EBIT $56.7M; 24/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG- HAS EFFECTIVELY DISPOSED OF A 33% UNDIVIDED SHARE IN PLANT ASSETS TO RPM AT RPM’S 33% SHARE OF AGGREGATE VALUE, BEING R233 094 531; 21/04/2018 – DJ RPM International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RPM); 23/03/2018 – PriusChat: Lowest RPM’s at highway speed?; 04/05/2018 – RPM to Webcast Presentation at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference

Capital Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc Com (RHT) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc sold 8,029 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 605,396 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.61M, down from 613,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 08/05/2018 – Netronome Announces In-Box Support and Certification for its Agilio® SmartNlCs in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES RED HAT INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 18/05/2018 – Emergent, LLC Exclusively Awarded Small Business DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Contract To Provide Red Hat Solutions; 08/05/2018 – NGINX and Red Hat Collaborate to Accelerate Enterprise Adoption of Microservices; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Adj EPS 91c; 07/05/2018 – Red Hat Appoints Alfred W. Zollar to Its Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Mid Cap Growth Adds O’Reilly Auto, Exits Red Hat; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.34, REV VIEW $3.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 08/03/2018 Red Hat Brings the Power and Flexibility of Red Hat Virtualization to SAP HANA® Environments

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $689.24 million and $299.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cl A by 561 shares to 3,219 shares, valued at $3.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 12,443 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,499 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 21,019 were reported by Stevens Capital Mgmt L P. The Connecticut-based Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd has invested 0.31% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Fred Alger Management owns 204 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 27,000 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. United Fire Group Incorporated holds 0.07% or 3,371 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 8,198 shares. New York-based American Interest Group Inc has invested 0.06% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). First Personal Fincl holds 101 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 115 were accumulated by Ironwood Llc. Mufg Americas Holding invested 0% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Godshalk Welsh Management owns 0.61% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 11,005 shares. 560,731 are held by Fmr Ltd Liability Com. First Hawaiian Bancshares reported 11,166 shares. Sei Invs Co owns 0.01% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 42,391 shares. Td Asset Management Incorporated has 0.02% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 200,824 shares.

Capital Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 7,998 shares to 816,672 shares, valued at $127.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6,718 shares in the quarter, for a total of 773,616 shares, and has risen its stake in Cme Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:CME).