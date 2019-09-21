As Rpm International (RPM) Market Valuation Rose, Capital Management Associates Trimmed by $353,800 Its Stake; Sound Shore Management Has Boosted Lennar (LEN) Holding by $2.67 Million

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in Lennar Corporation (LEN) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 55,584 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 2.67 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $129.57 million, up from 2.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $54.1. About 2.05M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN.B); 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Jon Jaffe Has Been Elected as the New President, Also Named to Board; 23/05/2018 – Amazon and Lennar team up to show and sell smart home tech; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: STUART MILLER TO CONTINUE WITH CO. AS EXEC. CHAIRMAN; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Plans to Use New Tech for Mortgage Applications; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Diane Bessette Elected Chief Financial Officer and Will Continue as Treasurer; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Corporation’s First Quarter Earnings Conference Call to be Broadcast Live on the Internet; 04/04/2018 – Lennar Hires Wells Fargo, Deutsche Bank to Advise on Strategic Alternatives for Rialto Capital Unit; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Backlog $7.7B, Up 118%

Capital Management Associates decreased its stake in Rpm International Inc. (RPM) by 39.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates sold 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 8,850 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $541,000, down from 14,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in Rpm International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $68.43. About 1.42M shares traded or 101.04% up from the average. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 05/04/2018 – RPM International Sees FY18 EPS $3.05-EPS $3.10; 23/03/2018 – PriusChat: Lowest RPM’s at highway speed?; 05/04/2018 – On the earnings front, Monsanto, RPM International, and Conn’s are all scheduled to report; 23/03/2018 – Sonatype’s Nexus Firewall Extends DevSecOps with RubyGems and RPM Support; 04/04/2018 – RPM Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST OF $530 MLN TO $540 MLN; 19/03/2018 – RPM International: Rust-Oleum Group Has Acquired Miracle Sealants Co; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES OF $1.43 BLN VS $894.2 MLN; 04/05/2018 – RPM to Webcast Presentation at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 19/03/2018 – RPM Acquires Leader In Tile And Grout Sealer Market

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 58 investors sold LEN shares while 166 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 261.79 million shares or 0.39% less from 262.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Palisade Mngmt Ltd Nj accumulated 11,657 shares. Automobile Association has invested 0.12% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). 7,581 are owned by Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg Sa. Capital World Investors invested in 0.04% or 3.21M shares. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 70,185 shares. 281 were accumulated by Parkside Comml Bank And Tru. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability owns 38,185 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 0.04% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). The Michigan-based Plante Moran Financial Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Inc Limited Company reported 12 shares stake. Hsbc Plc holds 234,395 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 5,409 shares. Chevy Chase Trust stated it has 0.05% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Winch Advisory Services Ltd accumulated 73 shares.

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15B and $5.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Cl A by 7,320 shares to 96,846 shares, valued at $104.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 2.60 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.43M shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Analysts await RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $0.91 EPS, up 19.74% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.76 per share. RPM’s profit will be $118.00M for 18.80 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by RPM International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.61% negative EPS growth.