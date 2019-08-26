As Rpm International I (RPM) Share Price Rose, Holder Hgk Asset Management Has Increased Position; Hourglass Capital Maintains Position in Williams Cos Del (WMB)

Hgk Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Rpm International I (RPM) by 14.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc bought 12,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 96,842 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.62 million, up from 84,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Rpm International I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $66.1. About 19,794 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 05/04/2018 – RPM Names Kinser Vice President of Operations; 08/05/2018 – RPM International Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – APRIL 2018 RPM 1,712.5 MLN, UP 11.9 PCT; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $1.01; 23/03/2018 – Sonatype’s Nexus Firewall Extends DevSecOps with RubyGems and RPM Support; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL INC RPM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.05 TO $3.10; 04/04/2018 – RPM Declares Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – RPM Mortgage’s Irvine Office, Led by Ben Anderson, Selected as One of the First Locations to Launch as LendUS; 04/05/2018 – RPM to Webcast Presentation at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG SAYS RPM CUTS STAKE TO 2.6% FROM 11.4%

Hourglass Capital Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc bought 12,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 298,669 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.58M, up from 285,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $23.22. About 1.13 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 16/03/2018 – Williams: Relatively Small Percentage of Revenue Affected by Ruling; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Places Williams Companies on Rating Watch Positive; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: ATLANTIC SUNRISE TIMING IS ‘WEATHER-DEPENDENT’ NOW; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: NORTHEAST PRODUCERS ARE FOCUSED ON LIQUID-RICH PLAYS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: ROLL-UP WILL OPEN CO. UP TO A BIGGER INVESTOR GROUP; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS. MAY BE RAISED TO INVESTMENT GRADE BY FITCH; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FERC’S REVISED POLICY WILL ONLY IMPACT COST OF SERVICE RATE CALCULATIONS ON A PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS, WILLIAMS DEAL INCL UP TO $410M; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Net $152M

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92M and $343.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 10,903 shares to 170,097 shares, valued at $7.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 5,822 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,744 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Capital Prtn Grp Limited Co holds 0.11% or 1.51 million shares. First Tru Advsrs LP has invested 0.03% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Adirondack stated it has 0.05% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Dynamic Advisor Solutions invested in 17,522 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 133,812 are owned by Cibc Asset. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 16,851 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement, Arizona-based fund reported 232,530 shares. Heritage Wealth reported 45,368 shares stake. Wellington Shields Capital Ltd Liability holds 98,788 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability reported 1.76 million shares or 2.41% of all its holdings. Zeke Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 29,335 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.14% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Texas-based Trust Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 10.71% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Utah Retirement Systems accumulated 0.13% or 225,117 shares.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. $239,300 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares were bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I. On Thursday, August 8 Wilson Terrance Lane bought $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 4,000 shares. ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought $234,653 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 0.02% or 29,300 shares. Bb&T holds 47,575 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa owns 12,030 shares. Ingalls Snyder Lc owns 17,400 shares. Colorado-based Advisors Asset Management Inc has invested 0.05% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Sfe Invest Counsel has 9,700 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Quantbot Technologies LP reported 27,000 shares stake. Moreover, Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Webster Bank N A holds 0% or 154 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board accumulated 24,239 shares or 0% of the stock. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.02% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). 5,140 were accumulated by Bluecrest Mgmt Limited. Winslow Asset Management holds 0.07% or 5,500 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md owns 14.15M shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM).

Hgk Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.73B and $331.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Busin (NYSE:IBM) by 7,318 shares to 51,779 shares, valued at $7.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc by 4,493 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,617 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).