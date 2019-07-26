As Rpm International Delaware (RPM) Share Price Declined, Roffman Miller Associates Boosted Stake by $941,862; Altavista Wealth Management Has Lowered Holding in Cvs (CVS) by $350,754 as Stock Value Declined

Roffman Miller Associates Inc increased its stake in Rpm International Inc Delaware (RPM) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc bought 16,239 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 439,138 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.49M, up from 422,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Rpm International Inc Delaware for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $66.45. About 596,251 shares traded or 4.19% up from the average. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 13.75% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $1.01; 05/04/2018 – On the earnings front, Monsanto, RPM International, and Conn’s are all scheduled to report; 19/03/2018 – RPM International: Rust-Oleum Group Has Acquired Miracle Sealants Co; 23/03/2018 – Sonatype’s Nexus Firewall Extends DevSecOps with RubyGems and RPM Support; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EPS 30c; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – RECORDED $2.3 BLN NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE FOR HURON AND PERMIAN PLAYS IN QTR; 01/05/2018 – RPM Mortgage’s Irvine Office, Led by Ben Anderson, Selected as One of the First Locations to Launch as LendUS; 19/03/2018 – RPM SEES DEAL ADDING WITHIN 1 YR EX COSTS; 12/03/2018 RPM to Webcast Presentation at Gabelli & Co. 9th Annual Specialty Chemicals Conference; 19/03/2018 – RPM BUYS LEADER IN TILE, GROUT SEALER MKT

Altavista Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 19.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc sold 6,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,750 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, down from 33,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $55.44. About 5.38 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 23/04/2018 – Maryland DoE: MSDE DORS and CVS Health to Honor First Graduates of Retail Training Program; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Crawford: Citing PBM Concerns, Crawford Urges Review of CVS/Aetna Merger; 06/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Aetna Rtgs Remain On CW Neg Post CVS Announcmnt; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH – WILL BE INITIATING CLINICAL TRIAL TO DEMONSTRATE SAFETY & EFFICACY OF NEW HOME HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly CFO to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q EPS 98c; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health’s big bond hits leader board; 02/05/2018 – CVS Suspends Buybacks While Aetna Megadeal Gets Antitrust Review; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Hldrs Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Confirms 2018 Full Yr Outlook

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Life Insurance holds 0.21% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 29,152 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn holds 0.16% or 67,052 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bollard Group Limited Liability Co has 0.04% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 18,515 shares. Parametric Port Associates Limited Com invested in 4.30M shares or 0.2% of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advsrs holds 5,358 shares. First Foundation Advisors reported 0.03% stake. Capwealth Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 170,004 shares or 1.41% of its portfolio. Svcs Automobile Association accumulated 1.49 million shares. Fdx Advsrs Incorporated reported 38,789 shares. Highland Management L P, Texas-based fund reported 6,000 shares. Security Natl Trust Communications holds 0.58% or 33,563 shares in its portfolio. Lumina Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability has 20,000 shares. Bridges Inv Management invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cutter & Brokerage owns 8,590 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Evergreen Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation, a Washington-based fund reported 4,101 shares.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.69 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.20 billion for 8.20 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.32% EPS growth.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com (NYSE:SWK) by 2,317 shares to 16,356 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Incorporated (NYSE:PFE) by 23,132 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,094 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Short (VGSH).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. 3,410 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $198,769 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. Shares for $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. MERLO LARRY J sold $10.73 million worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, February 1. 10,000 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II.

