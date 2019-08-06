As Rpc (RES) Stock Declined, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Lifted by $1.12 Million Its Position; As Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Oak Associates LTD Has Boosted Its Position

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Rpc Inc. (RES) by 384.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc bought 101,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 39.05% . The hedge fund held 128,249 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, up from 26,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rpc Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $5.57. About 1.33 million shares traded. RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) has declined 58.71% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.71% the S&P500. Some Historical RES News: 02/05/2018 – Ivy Energy Adds Cactus Inc., Exits Weatherford, Cuts RPC; 25/04/2018 – RPC Inc 1Q Net $52.1M; 11/05/2018 – RPC at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 25/04/2018 – RPC 1Q EPS 24C; 25/04/2018 – RPC Inc 1Q EPS 24c; 30/05/2018 – RPC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6-7; 29/03/2018 – RPC GROUP PLC RPC.L – REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR IS EXPECTED TO HAVE GROWN SIGNIFICANTLY VERSUS LAST YEAR; 11/05/2018 – Congress Asset Company Buys New 1.5% Position in RPC; 13/03/2018 – RPC GROUP PLC – ACQUISITION WILL NOT IMPACT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME, OF UP TO £100 MLN, CURRENTLY BEING EXECUTED; 02/04/2018 – RPC, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Share Repurchases

Oak Associates Ltd increased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc. (UBNT) by 31.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd bought 3,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.16% . The institutional investor held 13,210 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98M, up from 10,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Ubiquiti Networks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $118.32. About 74,079 shares traded. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) has risen 55.04% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.04% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks Repatriated $677.2M in Cash From Foreign Subsidiaries to U.S. Banks in 3Q; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Continues to Investigate Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT); 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC – QTRLY GAAP SHR $1.32; 16/03/2018 – Questions for Ubiquiti CEO on Investor Day; 16/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q EPS $1.32; 09/03/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces that A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. – UBNT; 13/03/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc; 18/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT) and April

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold UBNT shares while 73 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 14.20 million shares or 6.34% less from 15.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametrica Management Ltd invested in 0.8% or 2,520 shares. 71,225 are owned by Fmr Limited. Advsr Asset Management Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0% invested in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) for 1,754 shares. Raymond James & Assocs, a Florida-based fund reported 10,718 shares. 48 are held by Regions. Omers Administration reported 0.03% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Alps Advisors reported 2,828 shares. Cadence Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 13,908 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Bandera Prtnrs Limited Liability Company invested in 14.46% or 156,000 shares. 541 are held by Bluemountain Cap Ltd. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.01% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) or 1,000 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com New York reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT).

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01B and $1.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aaron’s Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 5,935 shares to 7,155 shares, valued at $376,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 8,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,740 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH).

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50 million and $251.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Trust (IWD) by 13,695 shares to 775 shares, valued at $96,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.