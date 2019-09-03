As Rpc (RES) Share Value Declined, Btim Has Lifted Stake by $3.08 Million; Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Decreased Its Usana Health Sciences (USNA) Position by $956,160

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased its stake in Usana Health Sciences Inc (USNA) by 76.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 11,520 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.50% . The hedge fund held 3,460 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $290,000, down from 14,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Usana Health Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $67.97. About 91,801 shares traded. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) has declined 48.43% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.43% the S&P500. Some Historical USNA News: 24/04/2018 – USANA HEALTH SEES FY EPS $4.25 TO $4.55, EST. $4.39 (2 EST.); 24/04/2018 – USANA HEALTH SCIENCES INC USNA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.40, REV VIEW $1.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/05/2018 – USANA reorganizes research and development department to heighten focus on clinical studies; 24/04/2018 – USANA Health Sciences Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.25-EPS $4.55; 24/04/2018 – USANA Health Sciences Raises 2018 View To Sales $1.13B-$1.17B; 04/05/2018 – USANA-Sponsored, The Dr. Oz Show Wins Daytime Emmy® for Outstanding lnformative Talk Show; 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Andersons, Ferroglobe, Paylocity Holding, USANA Health; 04/05/2018 – USANA-Sponsored, The Dr. Oz Show Wins Daytime Emmy® for Outstanding Informative Talk Show; 24/04/2018 – USANA HEALTH SCIENCES INC USNA.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $4.25 TO $4.55; 25/05/2018 – USANA expands research and development team to increase focus on clinical studies

Btim Corp increased its stake in Rpc Inc (RES) by 40.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp bought 279,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 39.05% . The institutional investor held 968,870 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.06 million, up from 688,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Rpc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.31. About 1.09M shares traded. RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) has declined 58.71% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.71% the S&P500. Some Historical RES News: 25/04/2018 – RPC 1Q EPS 24C; 02/04/2018 – RPC, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Share Repurchases; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Energy Adds Cactus Inc., Exits Weatherford, Cuts RPC; 02/04/2018 – Marine Products Corporation Announces First Quarter 2018 Share Repurchases; 25/04/2018 – RPC, Inc. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 13/03/2018 – RPC GROUP PLC – CONSIDERATION OF EUR 75 MLN IS BEING FUNDED FROM RPC’S EXISTING DEBT FACILITIES AND REPRESENTS A PRE-SYNERGY EBITDA MULTIPLE OF CIRCA 7X; 25/04/2018 – Marine Products Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 29/03/2018 – RPC Expects FY18 Revenue Significantly Ahead of Prior Year; 30/05/2018 – RPC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6-7; 09/05/2018 – RPC Strategies Welcomes Political Strategists to Team

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) by 5,299 shares to 328,518 shares, valued at $34.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.84 EPS, down 32.26% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.24 per share. USNA’s profit will be $18.70M for 20.23 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by USANA Health Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.69% negative EPS growth.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91B and $3.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zebra Technologies Cp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 118,130 shares to 181,020 shares, valued at $37.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.