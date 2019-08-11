As Rpc (RES) Market Value Declined, Corecommodity Management Upped by $490,776 Its Holding; Intuit (INTU) Holder Capital World Investors Decreased Its Stake by $146.17 Million as Stock Value Rose

Capital World Investors decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 14.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors sold 560,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 3.36 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $878.96 million, down from 3.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $276.57. About 1.28 million shares traded or 0.79% up from the average. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Indigo Agriculture and Intuit; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $2.925 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT; 15/05/2018 – Lindsell Cuts Kraft Heinz, Buys More Intuit: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Adj EPS $4.82; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6% BOOST IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS:; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q EPS 4c-EPS 6c; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Reports 6% Increase in TurboTax Online Units: Raises Full-Year Consumer Group Guidance Range; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees Revenue Growth, Higher Profit — Earnings Review

Corecommodity Management Llc increased its stake in Rpc Inc (RES) by 67.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc bought 44,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 39.05% . The institutional investor held 111,025 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27 million, up from 66,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Rpc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.12% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $5.75. About 3.60M shares traded or 35.90% up from the average. RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) has declined 58.71% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.71% the S&P500. Some Historical RES News: 11/04/2018 – RPC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – RPC Inc 1Q Net $52.1M; 11/05/2018 – Congress Asset Company Buys New 1.5% Position in RPC; 02/04/2018 – Marine Products Corporation Announces First Quarter 2018 Share Repurchases; 02/04/2018 – RPC, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Share Repurchases; 25/04/2018 – RPC Inc 1Q EPS 24c; 13/03/2018 – RPC GROUP PLC – ACQUISITION OF NORDFOLIEN GMBH (“NORDFOLIEN”) FOR A CONSIDERATION OF EUR 75 MLN; 09/05/2018 – RPC Strategies Welcomes Political Strategists to Team; 13/03/2018 RPC Group PLC Acquisition of Nordfolien GmBH; 11/05/2018 – RPC at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19 billion and $176.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pilgrims Pride Corp New (NASDAQ:PPC) by 79,334 shares to 101,238 shares, valued at $2.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 5,321 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,718 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold RES shares while 46 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 65.93 million shares or 2.15% less from 67.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 0% in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). Bessemer Grp invested in 80 shares. Northern Trust invested in 499,963 shares or 0% of the stock. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0.05% or 6.86 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can stated it has 14,499 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% of its portfolio in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). 303 are owned by Reilly Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd stated it has 38,768 shares. Invesco Limited has 0% invested in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) for 354,585 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) for 80,024 shares. Goldman Sachs reported 0% stake. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 55,765 shares. Mraz Amerine Assoc Inc holds 1.5% or 424,210 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 0% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 0% or 11,423 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Limited Liability Com holds 0.22% or 14,025 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Communications Limited Liability Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 48,495 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 13,500 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Moreover, Piedmont Inv Advsrs Incorporated has 0.23% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Vanguard Gp Inc invested in 19.65M shares or 0.2% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System invested 0.07% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Dnb Asset Mngmt As stated it has 0% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Washington-based Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0.04% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). 1,745 are owned by Guardian Ltd Partnership. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Com holds 0.28% or 5,682 shares in its portfolio. Aviva Public Limited Co stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). The Kansas-based Waddell Reed Fincl Incorporated has invested 0.8% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Ubs Asset Americas invested 0% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Stock Yards Comml Bank And Trust Company has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Millennium Mngmt Limited Co has 0.12% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 304,991 shares.

