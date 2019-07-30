As Rpc (RES) Market Valuation Declined, Dean Investment Associates Increased Stake by $1.29 Million; As Citigroup (C) Share Price Rose, Cornerstone Investment Partners Lifted by $397,792 Its Stake

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased its stake in Rpc Inc (RES) by 25.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc bought 117,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 582,640 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.65M, up from 465,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Rpc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 11.28% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $6.16. About 5.10 million shares traded or 165.86% up from the average. RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) has declined 49.45% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.88% the S&P500. Some Historical RES News: 09/05/2018 – RPC Strategies Welcomes Political Strategists to Team; 02/04/2018 – RPC, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Share Repurchases; 11/05/2018 – RPC at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 25/04/2018 – Marine Products Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 29/03/2018 – RPC Expects FY18 Revenue Significantly Ahead of Prior Year; 25/04/2018 – RPC Inc 1Q Rev $436.3M; 13/03/2018 – RPC GROUP PLC – ACQUISITION OF NORDFOLIEN GMBH (“NORDFOLIEN”) FOR A CONSIDERATION OF EUR 75 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Marine Products Corporation Announces First Quarter 2018 Share Repurchases; 13/03/2018 – RPC GROUP PLC – CONSIDERATION OF EUR 75 MLN IS BEING FUNDED FROM RPC’S EXISTING DEBT FACILITIES AND REPRESENTS A PRE-SYNERGY EBITDA MULTIPLE OF CIRCA 7X; 25/04/2018 – RPC Inc 1Q EPS 24c

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 0.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc bought 6,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.15 million, up from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $161.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $71.4. About 6.23 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/03/2018 – Citigroup, Zurich Insurance consortium to develop cyber security norms – FT; 28/03/2018 – Citigroup Announces Redemption of Series E Preferred Stk; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS PREFER ASTRAZENECA, MERCK KGAA AND BAYER IN EUROPE; 10/05/2018 – SHANKARA BUILDING PRODUCTS – APPROVED RENEWAL OF WORKING CAPITAL LIMITS FROM CITI BANK, KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK, INDUSIND BANK AND AXIS BANK; 06/03/2018 – Citi predicts a big rally for Herbalife now that risk of Ackman bashing is over; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup Posts 1Q $150M Pretax Gain on Sale of Hilton Portfolio; 26/03/2018 – Citigroup names new APAC head of corporate, investment banking – memo; 09/03/2018 – Fortunate100: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q-End Tangible Book Value $61.02/Share; 27/03/2018 – ROKU INC ROKU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $33

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42M and $688.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX) by 22,745 shares to 102,605 shares, valued at $5.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Renasant Corp (NASDAQ:RNST) by 18,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,842 shares, and cut its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLGN).

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $8.61B and $2.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 33,993 shares to 1.49M shares, valued at $88.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings (NYSE:SPR) by 145,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,389 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK).