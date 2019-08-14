As Royce Value Trust (RVT) Stock Price Were Volatile, Shareholder Bulldog Investors Lowered Stake; Willdan Group (WLDN) Shares Declined While Summit Creek Advisors Lifted by $2.38 Million Its Stake

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased its stake in Royce Value Trust (RVT) by 36.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 40,346 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 70,579 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $971,000, down from 110,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Royce Value Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.44. About 174,171 shares traded. Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased its stake in Willdan Group Inc (WLDN) by 27.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc bought 64,405 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 300,765 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.15 million, up from 236,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Willdan Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $378.73 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $33.68. About 28,066 shares traded. Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) has risen 24.75% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WLDN News: 17/04/2018 – Willdan Selected for Fourth Time to Implement Puget Sound Energy’s Small Business Direct Install Program; 08/03/2018 – Willdan Group 4Q Rev $64.2M; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL CONTRACT REVENUE OF $64.2 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 12% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Position in Willdan Group; 22/04/2018 – DJ Willdan Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLDN); 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC SEES 2018 SHR $1.60 TO $1.70; 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Willdan Group, Standex International, Chase, Black Knight Financial Services, Hubbe; 08/03/2018 – Willdan Group Sees 2018 Rev $130M-$140M; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $0.36; 16/03/2018 – Willdan Group to Participate in Seaport Global Securities Transports & Industrials Conference

Bulldog Investors Llc, which manages about $594.55 million and $225.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley Asia Pac Fd (APF) by 99,446 shares to 435,553 shares, valued at $7.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Debt Stat by 88,906 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco High Income Trust (VLT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold RVT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 19.96 million shares or 1.92% more from 19.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Group Incorporated Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) for 11,492 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability owns 57,742 shares. Douglass Winthrop Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) or 10,000 shares. Reilly Financial Advisors Lc accumulated 1,543 shares. Da Davidson has 184,614 shares. Lazard Asset Limited Liability accumulated 632,965 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hl Financial Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Eidelman Virant Capital holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) for 94,330 shares. Citigroup Inc owns 2,464 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Co owns 11,115 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd owns 263,498 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0% or 15,457 shares in its portfolio. Gradient Invests holds 0% or 144 shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) for 24,046 shares. Oppenheimer & Company Inc has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT).

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18 million and $561.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM) by 22,764 shares to 161,218 shares, valued at $14.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lemaitre Vascular Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 106,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 229,909 shares, and cut its stake in Alarm.Com.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.59, from 2.16 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 5 investors sold WLDN shares while 25 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 7.75 million shares or 5.41% more from 7.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thb Asset Mgmt has 0.86% invested in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). Destination Wealth Management holds 0% or 1,921 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada stated it has 0% in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). Deutsche Bank Ag stated it has 57,023 shares. Lord Abbett & Co Limited Company has 389,585 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Rbf Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 193,159 shares or 0.84% of their US portfolio. Northern Trust, a Illinois-based fund reported 132,020 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 6 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 15,176 shares or 0% of the stock. Summit Creek Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 1.99% of its portfolio in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). Products Prtn Ltd has 0.01% invested in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) for 5,400 shares. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Liability holds 0% or 1,507 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Ltd accumulated 138,267 shares. Vanguard invested in 0% or 471,126 shares. Kornitzer Mngmt Ks has invested 0.03% in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN).

