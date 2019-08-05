As Royce Value Tr (RVT) Valuation Were Volatile, Holder Rivernorth Capital Management Lowered Its Holding by $663,208; Bce (BCE) Shareholder Greystone Managed Investments Has Decreased Its Position by $2.12 Million

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Royce Value Tr Inc (RVT) by 23.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 51,016 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 167,669 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31 million, down from 218,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Royce Value Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.82. About 394,268 shares traded or 63.20% up from the average. Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 24.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc sold 48,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 145,250 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.45M, down from 193,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $46.14. About 1.34M shares traded or 75.18% up from the average. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 03/05/2018 – BCE announces election of Directors; 14/03/2018 – BCE files 2017 annual report on Form 40-F; 04/04/2018 – Bell Canada to Redeem Series M-28 Debentures Due Sept 2018, Series 9 Medium Term Notes Due Oct 2018 and Series M-33 Debentures Due Feb 2019; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FY2018 SHR VIEW C$3.46, REV VIEW C$23.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BELL CANADA’S Baa1 SR UNSECURED RATINGS; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC – DEBT SECURITIES CONSISTING OF DEBENTURES, NOTES OF BELL CANADA MAY BE OFFERED UNDER THE SHORT FORM BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.45 – $3.55; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 4%; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – BCE INC SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING OF US $750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.464% SERIES US-1 NOTES, DUE 2048

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold RVT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 19.96 million shares or 1.92% more from 19.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 57,742 shares in its portfolio. National Asset Mngmt holds 0.12% or 77,594 shares in its portfolio. Yakira Cap Management owns 1.06% invested in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) for 268,137 shares. Moreover, Bulldog Investors Limited Liability Corp has 0.43% invested in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) for 70,579 shares. North Star Investment Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) for 7,437 shares. Arkansas-based Stephens Ar has invested 0% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Gabelli Funds Lc holds 132,450 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership invested in 460,000 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Oppenheimer And Inc holds 270,221 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv invested in 10 shares or 0% of the stock. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited owns 343,906 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd reported 11,115 shares. 15,881 are owned by Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Corporation. Bessemer Gru has 11,492 shares.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Tax Mngd Buy Wri (EXD) by 81,713 shares to 416,486 shares, valued at $3.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Ast Infl Lkd Opp & I (WIW) by 276,099 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Vance Ltd Dur Income F (EVV).