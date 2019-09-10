As Royce Value Tr (RVT) Stock Value Were Volatile, First Allied Advisory Services Decreased Stake by $596,596; Hahn Capital Management Upped Carter’s (EWBC) Holding by $237.21 Million

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carter’s (EWBC) by 1.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc bought 4,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The institutional investor held 425,984 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.43 billion, up from 421,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carter’s for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.26B market cap company. The stock increased 4.57% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $44.18. About 176,276 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 20/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.28; 23/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 23/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend By 15% To $0.23 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 CURRENTLY ASSUMES TWO ADDITIONAL FED FUNDS RATE INCREASES IN 2018: IN JUNE AND SEPTEMBER; 05/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANK RECEIVES APPROVAL TO INCREASE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL; 14/03/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 15% TO $0.23/SHR

First Allied Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Royce Value Tr Inc (RVT) by 6.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc sold 45,892 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 641,272 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.82M, down from 687,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Royce Value Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.89. About 197,443 shares traded. Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) has 0.00% since September 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold RVT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 19.96 million shares or 1.92% more from 19.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Cetera Advisor Network Ltd invested in 62,749 shares. Oppenheimer Company Inc holds 0.1% or 270,221 shares in its portfolio. North Star Asset holds 0.1% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) or 87,332 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) for 1.49M shares. Bulldog Invsts Ltd Liability Com stated it has 70,579 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. 52 were accumulated by Winslow Evans And Crocker. North Star holds 7,437 shares. Geode Capital Lc owns 43,678 shares. The New York-based Tower Capital Ltd Liability Com (Trc) has invested 0% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Paradigm Fincl Limited Liability Corp, a Missouri-based fund reported 24,046 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Moreover, Carroll Associate has 0% invested in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) for 1,041 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited holds 41,514 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. First Manhattan Communication stated it has 770 shares.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $4.57B and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Graniteshares Gold Tr by 208,543 shares to 224,227 shares, valued at $2.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares Tr (NOBL) by 4,926 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,949 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH).

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $805.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genpact Ltd. (NYSE:HXL) by 7,543 shares to 512,611 shares, valued at $35.45B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) by 6,391 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 433,913 shares, and cut its stake in Mid (NYSE:PVH).

