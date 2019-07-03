As Royce Value Tr (RVT) Stock Value Declined, Rmb Capital Management Lowered Its Stake; Helmerich & Payne (HP) Valuation Rose While Alpha Windward Has Upped Its Holding

Rmb Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Royce Value Tr Inc (RVT) by 73.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc sold 212,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 74,822 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, down from 286,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Royce Value Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.02. About 93,922 shares traded. Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) has declined 13.59% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.02% the S&P500.

Alpha Windward Llc increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 3044.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc bought 8,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,490 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $472,000, up from 270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $49.32. About 613,803 shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 16.86% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.29% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE SAYS ANNOUNCED THE HIRING AND APPOINTMENT OF MARK SMITH AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Rev $577.5M; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE SEEING ABILITY TO PUSH UP RIG RENTAL PRICES; 27/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Announces Appointment of New Officer; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Sees 3Q U.S. Land Quarterly Rev Days up by Approximately 7%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Helmerich & Payne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HP); 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Still Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of Approximately $400M-$450M; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Loss/Shr 12c; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – SMITH SHALL BE APPOINTED TO SUCCEED JUAN PABLO TARDIO AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

More notable recent Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “10 Old-School Tech Giants Offer Great Value and Dividends During the Trade War – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Macerich Company (MAC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HP, Dell join electronics exodus from China – Nikkei – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold HP shares while 119 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 96.36 million shares or 3.02% less from 99.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership reported 941 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 14,631 shares. Northern Corp reported 1.26M shares stake. Blackrock Incorporated owns 10.04M shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Company accumulated 10,151 shares. Tortoise Capital Ltd holds 20 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 308,156 shares. Mraz Amerine & Assoc Inc stated it has 0.67% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Moreover, Pinnacle Associate Ltd has 0.43% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 342,707 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc holds 0.02% or 369,963 shares in its portfolio. The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.01% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 9,439 shares. State Street Corporation holds 6.21 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv reported 6,400 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Royal National Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77M and $149.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 7,560 shares to 126 shares, valued at $6,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Park Hotels Resorts Inc by 15,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 592 shares, and cut its stake in Firstcash Inc.

Rmb Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.98B and $3.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exponent Inc (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 11,051 shares to 16,739 shares, valued at $966,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Redwood Tr Inc (NYSE:RWT) by 19,972 shares in the quarter, for a total of 240,275 shares, and has risen its stake in Eastgroup Ppty Inc (NYSE:EGP).