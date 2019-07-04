As Royce Value Tr (RVT) Stock Price Declined, Yakira Capital Management Lowered Its Holding by $312,000; Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) Stake Increased by Tang Capital Management Llc

Yakira Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Royce Value Tr Inc (RVT) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc sold 24,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 268,137 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69M, down from 292,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Royce Value Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.02. About 93,922 shares traded. Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) has declined 13.59% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.02% the S&P500.

Tang Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI) by 41.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tang Capital Management Llc bought 102,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.89% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 349,400 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.55M, up from 247,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tang Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Puma Biotechnology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $496.17 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.85. About 647,814 shares traded. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:PBYI) has declined 68.00% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PBYI News: 09/04/2018 – PUMA SE PUMG.DE : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 500 FRM EUR 425; 06/03/2018 – AeroVironment: Contract for Puma AE With Mantis i45 Is Its Largest-Ever International Pact; 16/03/2018 – GERMANY’S GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR NOVARTIS’S KISQALI; 08/05/2018 – Fossil Group Plans to Begin Distribution of Puma Watches in 2019; 16/04/2018 – Warburg Had Puma at Buy; 15/05/2018 – AmericnStatesman: Trae Young being courted by Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and….Puma?; 25/04/2018 – PUMA SE PUMG.DE : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 525 FROM EUR 515; 20/03/2018 – PUMA SE PUMG.DE – EXPECTS CURRENCY-ADJUSTED CONSOLIDATED NET SALES TO GROW AROUND 10% ON AVERAGE PER YEAR UNTIL 2022; 12/04/2018 – Puma Still Expects Net Earnings to Improve Significantly in 2018; 16/05/2018 – Puma Hits New High as Kering Lets Go of Sporting-Goods Maker

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $351,574 activity. 2,114 shares were sold by Lo Steven, worth $52,664. $17,682 worth of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) was sold by EYLER CHARLES R on Tuesday, January 22. Another trade for 345 shares valued at $9,591 was sold by AUERBACH ALAN H.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.39, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold PBYI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 33.27 million shares or 2.54% more from 32.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Securities Group Inc accumulated 243 shares. Jefferies Limited Liability owns 50,600 shares. Highlander Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) for 1,000 shares. Spark Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.02% of its portfolio in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). 51,084 are owned by Jane Street Gp Ltd Company. Partner Inv Mgmt LP invested in 27,493 shares or 1.23% of the stock. Numerixs Inv Technologies invested 0% in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 3,774 shares. Us Bancshares De reported 200 shares. D E Shaw And Incorporated stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Citigroup Incorporated holds 37,360 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0% or 25,833 shares in its portfolio. Trust Of Vermont owns 100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00M and $349.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Infrareit Inc by 172,599 shares to 194,073 shares, valued at $4.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tribune Media Co by 44,744 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,911 shares, and has risen its stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition L.

