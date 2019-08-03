As Royce Value Tr (RVT) Share Price Were Volatile, Rivernorth Capital Management Cut Holding by $663,208; As Lyondellbasell Industries N Shs A (LYB) Share Price Declined, Fdx Advisors Has Lifted Position

Fdx Advisors Inc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N Shs A (LYB) by 66.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fdx Advisors Inc bought 5,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 12,618 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, up from 7,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fdx Advisors Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N Shs A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.57% or $5.35 during the last trading session, reaching $76.14. About 4.41M shares traded or 34.07% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 21/03/2018 – FTC Grants Early Termination of Antitrust Waiting Period for LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulma; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL – ETHYLENE PRODUCTION & CONSUMPTION IMBALANCE IN U.S., IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE AS DOWNSTREAM DERIVATIVE UNITS ATTAIN FULL OPER. RATES; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 03/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Among Top Corporate Donors to United Way of Greater Houston for 2017 Campaign; 15/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY LARGE CRUDE UNIT RESTARTED; SMALL CRUDE UNIT RESTARTING; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – “ROBUST GLOBAL DEMAND AND RECENT HIGHER OIL PRICES CONTINUE TO SUPPORT STRONG POLYOLEFIN PRICING”; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – TO SUPPLY OXYGEN TO LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PETROCHEMICAL PLANT, TO BE CONSTRUCTED IN CHANNELVIEW, TEXAS; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – QTRLY SALES AND OTHER OPERATING REVENUES $9,767 MLN VS $8,430 MLN

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Royce Value Tr Inc (RVT) by 23.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 51,016 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 167,669 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31 million, down from 218,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Royce Value Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.82. About 394,136 shares traded or 63.61% up from the average. Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) has 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (NYSE:PHD) by 67,644 shares to 415,513 shares, valued at $4.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr Tr Unit (SPY) by 2,695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,521 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Quality Muni Inc Trs (IQI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold RVT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 19.96 million shares or 1.92% more from 19.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen & Steers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Da Davidson Comm reported 184,614 shares. Clough Partners Ltd Partnership holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) for 208,900 shares. Carroll Finance Assocs Incorporated has 1,041 shares. Moreover, Jane Street Gp has 0% invested in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Creative Planning reported 12,631 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 15,457 were reported by Suntrust Banks. Yakira Capital reported 268,137 shares. The New York-based Tower Rech Cap Llc (Trc) has invested 0% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). New York-based M&R Management has invested 0% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Bessemer Grp Inc Inc holds 0% or 11,492 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Inc has 12,395 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Park Avenue Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.02% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Fca Corporation Tx holds 11,384 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) for 433,589 shares.

Fdx Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.11B and $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Value Line Divid In Shs (FVD) by 89,991 shares to 11,180 shares, valued at $363,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (NASDAQ:COST) by 4,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,923 shares, and cut its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt Ord (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Management holds 166,617 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Co holds 6 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Eagle Asset Inc accumulated 37,630 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 0% stake. Peddock Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 634 shares in its portfolio. Cincinnati Casualty reported 17,683 shares. Cumberland Limited holds 1.47% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 173,780 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag reported 7,585 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 53,091 are held by Mirae Asset Invs Communications Ltd. Pnc Ser holds 471,929 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Llc owns 488,291 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. The Delaware-based Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.14% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Lsv Asset Mngmt owns 3.93M shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Lc reported 0.12% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.08% or 43,419 shares.