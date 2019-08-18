As Royce Value Tr (RVT) Market Valuation Were Volatile, Yakira Capital Management Has Cut by $312,000 Its Position; Cadence Bank Na Boosted Pepsico (PEP) Position by $358,436; Shares Rose

Yakira Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Royce Value Tr Inc (RVT) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc sold 24,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 268,137 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69M, down from 292,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Royce Value Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $13.28. About 162,037 shares traded. Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cadence Bank Na increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 22.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na bought 2,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 15,986 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, up from 13,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $131.76. About 2.24M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: PepsiCo to Acquire the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: To Responsibly Step Up Investments in Core Carbonated Soft Drinks; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO lndra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo’s earnings and revenue top expectations; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: NAB RESULTS HAVE NOT LIVED UP IN LAST 3 QUARTERS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Quaker Foods North America Rev $601M; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi said it plans to increase marketing spending on Pepsi drinks in the US to regain momentum; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Deal Will Expand Company’s Snacking Portfolio

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold RVT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 19.96 million shares or 1.92% more from 19.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Css Limited Liability Il has 0.02% invested in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) for 18,542 shares. Advsr Asset Management Inc reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Citigroup accumulated 2,464 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Carroll Assoc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Morgan Stanley owns 0.02% invested in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) for 4.25 million shares. Citadel Advisors Lc reported 57,742 shares. Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 790,166 shares. First Advsr Lp holds 0% or 46,727 shares in its portfolio. 1607 Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability reported 132,650 shares stake. 1832 Asset Management Lp invested 0.02% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Cls Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.16% or 357,161 shares. 2 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase & Communications. Da Davidson & reported 184,614 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Fca Tx has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT).

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00 million and $349.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (NYSE:STC) by 139,326 shares to 196,573 shares, valued at $8.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thunder Bridge Acquisition L by 400,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 550,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Tribune Media Co.

