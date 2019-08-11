As Royce Value Cf (RVT) Shares Were Volatile, Eidelman Virant Capital Has Boosted Its Stake by $964,600; Navigator Holdings LTD (NVGS) Market Valuation Declined While Frontier Capital Management Co Has Trimmed Its Stake

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Royce Value Cf (RVT) by 368.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 74,200 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 94,330 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 20,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Royce Value Cf for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $13.48. About 197,836 shares traded. Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) has 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold 77,934 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.21 million, down from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Navigator Holdings Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $529.29 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.05% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $9.48. About 250,381 shares traded or 92.46% up from the average. Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) has declined 16.34% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500. Some Historical NVGS News: 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $76.7M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold RVT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 19.96 million shares or 1.92% more from 19.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Asset Management Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) for 87,332 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 188,259 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada stated it has 0% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.12% or 20,470 shares. Hudock Gp Ltd has 234 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Allied Advisory Svcs reported 641,272 shares. Hl Services Llc stated it has 0.01% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Gabelli Funds Llc invested in 132,450 shares. Punch & Associates Investment Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.28% or 237,400 shares. Mraz Amerine Assoc holds 94,357 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Lpl Financial Lc has 0.01% invested in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) for 180,090 shares. 1607 Cap Partners Limited Liability Company accumulated 132,650 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Communications, New York-based fund reported 2 shares. Rmb Mngmt Llc invested in 74,822 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00M and $142.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,350 shares to 19,940 shares, valued at $3.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

