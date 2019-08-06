As Royce Micro (RMT) Stock Price Were Volatile, Holder Shaker Financial Services Has Raised Its Position; Dominion Energy (D) Shareholder Benjamin F Edwards & Company Has Boosted Stake by $508,060

Shaker Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Royce Micro (RMT) by 38.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc bought 78,282 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 280,270 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, up from 201,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Royce Micro for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $321.98 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.95. About 102,314 shares traded. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 25.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc bought 6,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 32,693 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51M, up from 26,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $75.24. About 6.35M shares traded or 63.26% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 05/04/2018 – Dominion Energy, Dominion Energy Midstream Schedule First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 6%-10% in 2020; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – IMPACT OF FERC POLICY CHANGE TO DOMINION ENERGY NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PURSUING NON-CORE ASSET SALES TO SUPPORT CREDIT PROFILE AND REGULATED GROWTH CAPITAL INVESTMENTS; 30/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Dominion Energy’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q EPS 77c; 02/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Virginia Ranks Among Top 10 U.S. Utilities in Growth of Solar; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Operating EPS Growing at Compounded Annual Rate of 6 to 8 %; 07/03/2018 – DVI’s EDGE® Solution to Improve Energy Efficiency, Lower Customer Bills for Canada’s Lethbridge Electric Utility

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa holds 1.62% or 8.55M shares in its portfolio. Windward Capital Mgmt Ca has invested 0.3% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Valley Natl Advisers Incorporated holds 5,129 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Limited reported 0.34% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Columbia Asset Mgmt stated it has 8,975 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Bessemer Group accumulated 23,963 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Prudential Financial holds 1.89 million shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Vanguard Gru reported 0.19% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 4,910 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com accumulated 43,134 shares. Barclays Plc invested in 1.16 million shares. Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd Llc stated it has 4,747 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk owns 827,452 shares. Pennsylvania-based Philadelphia Trust has invested 0.09% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). The Illinois-based Interactive Advsr has invested 0.01% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Calamos Strategic Totl Retn (CSQ) by 57,107 shares to 9,216 shares, valued at $114,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XHE) by 4,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,098 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XHS).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. The insider BENNETT JAMES A bought 6,550 shares worth $499,994.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold RMT shares while 15 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 6.64 million shares or 27.48% less from 9.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Finance Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 165,005 shares. North Star Asset Management Inc accumulated 0.03% or 46,867 shares. Citigroup Incorporated holds 27,150 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd stated it has 44,585 shares. 59,433 were accumulated by Parametric Port Assocs Limited Com. M&T Bank stated it has 32,507 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stifel Financial, a Missouri-based fund reported 127,149 shares. Creative Planning invested in 11,573 shares or 0% of the stock. Shaker Service Ltd Liability invested 1.18% of its portfolio in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT). Hanson & Doremus Invest Mgmt stated it has 3,502 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co has 0% invested in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) for 21 shares. Moreover, Family Firm Inc has 0.7% invested in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) for 231,583 shares. Raymond James Financial Service Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) for 48,776 shares. Institute For Wealth Lc has 32,836 shares. Vigilant Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT).