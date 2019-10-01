As Royce Micro (RMT) Share Price Were Volatile, Shaker Financial Services Has Raised by $1.58 Million Its Position; High Pointe Capital Management Has Lowered Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Position as Market Value Rose

Shaker Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Royce Micro (RMT) by 70.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc bought 197,789 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 478,059 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.93 million, up from 280,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Royce Micro for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $328.54 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.96. About 82,648 shares traded. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Corp (CINF) by 85.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold 13,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The institutional investor held 2,190 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $227,000, down from 15,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cincinnati Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $115.21. About 187,563 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss $31M; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: JLL’s Cincinnati office adds retail VP; 16/03/2018 Cincinnati Financial Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q OPER EPS 72C, EST. 80C; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shar; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Holds Shareholders’ and Directors’ Meetings; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,203 MLN VS $1,154 MLN

Analysts await Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.79 EPS, down 5.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.84 per share. CINF’s profit will be $129.04M for 36.46 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Cincinnati Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.06% negative EPS growth.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $19,965 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold CINF shares while 157 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 102.33 million shares or 1.46% more from 100.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mirae Asset Invs Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Johnson Invest Counsel reported 1.82% stake. Northern Tru invested in 1.97M shares. Moreover, Aviance Prtn has 0.34% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 11,984 shares. Cadence Cap Management Llc holds 5,013 shares. Pggm stated it has 537,883 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 3,158 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Com holds 0% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) or 38,984 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.11% or 732,400 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Group Incorporated reported 0.01% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Wesbanco Bancorporation reported 5,314 shares. Moreover, Curbstone Financial Management has 0.18% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Japan-based Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.06% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Cleararc Capital owns 0.07% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 2,284 shares. 81,051 were accumulated by Aqr Management Ltd Llc.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93 million and $71.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 53,080 shares to 72,440 shares, valued at $2.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hp Inc by 21,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.44 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.58, from 1.86 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 6 investors sold RMT shares while 12 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 7.36 million shares or 10.80% more from 6.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley owns 487,822 shares. Shaker Svcs Lc reported 478,059 shares. 332,747 were reported by Fca Corp Tx. First Foundation reported 0.05% stake. Wells Fargo & Com Mn accumulated 1.25M shares. Family Firm owns 246,279 shares. Pecaut And Communication holds 0.44% or 77,633 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT). Institute For Wealth Limited Liability Corp holds 32,836 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Twin Focus Prtn Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 26,400 shares. Roberts Glore & Comm Il, Illinois-based fund reported 16,082 shares. First Trust Advsr LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT). Texas-based Doliver Advsrs Lp has invested 0.04% in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT). Raymond James Na owns 13,574 shares. Creative Planning reported 0% of its portfolio in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT).