As Royce Global Value Tr (RGT) Shares Declined, Saba Capital Management LP Has Lifted Stake; As Bhp Group Plc (BBL) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Manikay Partners Decreased Its Holding

Saba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Royce Global Value Tr Inc (RGT) by 45.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp bought 202,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.76% . The hedge fund held 645,533 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.49 million, up from 443,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Royce Global Value Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.92M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.2. About 4,270 shares traded. Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) has declined 1.98% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.98% the S&P500.

Manikay Partners Llc decreased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 41.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.90 million, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $44.92. About 1.27M shares traded or 14.37% up from the average. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 10.27% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 23/03/2018 – Trump’s tariffs ‘regrettable,’ says BHP Billiton chief; 19/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD BHP.AX : MORNINGSTAR LIFTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$23.00 FROM A$22.00; RATING REDUCE; 06/04/2018 – BHP MINERALS AMERICAS UNIT HEAD MALCHUK SPEAKING IN CHILE; 22/03/2018 – BHP sees limited impact on steel market from U.S. new tariffs -exec; 07/05/2018 – BHP’s Balhuizen Sees Oil Markets Rebalancing in 2018 (Video); 13/03/2018 – INSIGHT-As copper booms, miners take hunt to Mongolian dunes; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – GROUP COPPER EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY 6% IN 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR; 18/04/2018 – BHP Billiton 3Q Petroleum Output 45M BoE, Down 12% On-year; 04/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 06/04/2018 – BHP EXPECTS TO CUT FRESH WATER USE 15% IN NEXT 5 YEARS GLOBALLY

Saba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.93 billion and $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Flting Rate Inc (EFT) by 64,570 shares to 65,270 shares, valued at $861,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div & (NYSE:DEX) by 537,466 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,742 shares, and cut its stake in Avon Prods Inc (NYSE:AVP).

