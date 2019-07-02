As Royce Global Value Tr (RGT) Share Price Rose, Saba Capital Management LP Raised Its Stake by $2.02 Million; Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Share Value Rose While Dupont Capital Management Has Increased Holding by $4.84 Million

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 35.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought 43,618 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 165,780 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.41 million, up from 122,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $142.55. About 6.52 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – Trump Knocks Disney’s Iger for `Horrible Statements’ About Him; 03/05/2018 – Many Disney employees say they bring their own lunch to work – but there are 7 park treats they just can’t resist; 23/05/2018 – Comcast said Wednesday it is in “advanced stages of preparing” an all-cash offer for parts of Twenty-First Century Fox that the Rupert Murdoch company agreed to sell to Walt Disney; 30/05/2018 – MICHAEL JACKSON’S ESTATE FILES SUIT VS DISNEY, ABC NETWORK; 05/03/2018 – Pitaro Was Chairman of Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – RESULTS AT FREEFORM WERE PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER ADVERTISING REVENUE REFLECTING A DECREASE IN AVERAGE VIEWERSHIP IN QTR; 28/03/2018 – WABC-NYC: Caroline Sunshine, former Disney Channel star, joins Trump White House; 02/05/2018 – Unwrapping New Details! Toy Story Land Coming June 30 To Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Inviting Guests To Play Big With Woody, Bu; 08/05/2018 – Disney could potentially make more “Avengers” movies following the release of a fourth, so far untitled, film in 2019, according to Disney chief Bob Iger; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix

Saba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Royce Global Value Tr Inc (RGT) by 45.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp bought 202,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 645,533 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.49M, up from 443,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Royce Global Value Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.39M market cap company. The stock 0.03% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $10.63. It is down 7.54% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.97% the S&P500.

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48 billion and $4.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newmarket Corp (NYSE:NEU) by 2,443 shares to 554 shares, valued at $240,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Urstadt Biddle Class A (NYSE:UBA) by 15,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,764 shares, and cut its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VNDA).

