As Royal Gold (RGLD) Stock Value Rose, Pictet Asset Management LTD Has Increased Its Holding; Vale S A (VALE) Shareholder Silchester International Investors Llp Decreased Its Holding by $39.13 Million

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 38.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 3,050 shares as the company's stock rose 35.52% . The institutional investor held 10,876 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12M, up from 7,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $121.12. About 554,537 shares traded. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500.

Silchester International Investors Llp decreased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 38.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp analyzed 3.01 million shares as the company's stock rose 4.93% . The institutional investor held 4.72M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.46M, down from 7.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $62.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.15. About 24.66M shares traded or 27.22% up from the average. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500.

Analysts await Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 53.85% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.39 per share. VALE’s profit will be $3.08B for 5.06 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Vale S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 172.73% EPS growth.

More notable recent Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) news were published by: Mining.com which released: "African miners reviewing legalities around tailings dam failures – expert – MINING.com" on September 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Vale subject of new Brazil dam disaster probe – Seeking Alpha" published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Wheaton Precious Metals: A Gold Stock to Avoid for Now – Yahoo Finance" on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) were released by: Mining.com and their article: "Vale partially halts work at second-largest iron ore mine – MINING.com" published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Vale S.A.: Less Uncertainty From Brumadinho But China Remains Key Risk – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $46.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viomi Technology Co Ltd by 69,318 shares to 800,000 shares, valued at $6.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 2,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,156 shares, and cut its stake in Morningstar Inc (NASDAQ:MORN).