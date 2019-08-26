As Royal Gold (RGLD) Stock Rose, Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Has Trimmed by $1.08 Million Its Position; Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) Holder Smithbridge Asset Management Has Upped Its Holding by $338,410

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.52% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.91 million, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $130.78. About 140,926 shares traded. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EVALUATING CARRYING VALUE OF 0.78% TO 5.45% SLIDING-SCALE NSR GOLD ROYALTY & 1.09% NSR COPPER ROYALTY ON BARRICK’S PASCUA-LAMA PROJECT; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS 3Q DELIVERIES NOT YET IMPACTED BY SHUTDOWN; 28/03/2018 – ROYAL GOLD INC RGLD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $100; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EXPECT IMPACT OF TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AT MOUNT MILLIGAN TO BE REFLECTED IN MID-CALENDAR 2018 RESULTS; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss/Shr $2.35; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 43C; 30/05/2018 – Royal Gold Announces Third Quarter Dividend; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD CITES TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF MILL PROCESSING FACILITY; 27/03/2018 – Royal Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss $153.7M

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 86.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc bought 7,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 16,982 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, up from 9,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $31.94. About 3.55M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Schlumberger NV, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLB); 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Schlumberger CEO sees more investment needed to meet oil demand; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA TO DISCUSS 4 OPTIONS FOR SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: RIA; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: YET TO SEE INFLECTION POINT IN INTL PRICING; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT THE OFFSHORE DRILLING RIG MARKET WILL RECOVER WITHIN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – CAPEX (EXCLUDING MULTICLIENT AND SPM INVESTMENTS) FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2 BILLION; 18/04/2018 – Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms; 27/04/2018 – Schlumberger no longer seeks control in Russia’s Eurasia Drilling -RIA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold RGLD shares while 80 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 2.26% less from 51.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & Assoc invested in 101,139 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.03% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 74,741 shares. Community Bancshares Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 63 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System holds 11,542 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Lc reported 0% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Td Asset Mgmt reported 48,233 shares. Jnba Advisors invested in 0% or 150 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.01% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Piedmont Advsrs Inc holds 0.01% or 3,697 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Research stated it has 0.03% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 106 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd stated it has 792,181 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Retirement Sys Of Alabama stated it has 0.04% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD).

