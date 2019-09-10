As Royal Gold (RGLD) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Has Trimmed Holding; Okumus Fund Management LTD Continues to Hold Position in Realogy Hldgs (RLGY)

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.52% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.91 million, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $5.11 during the last trading session, reaching $124.87. About 839,840 shares traded or 52.80% up from the average. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Royal Gold Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGLD); 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS 3Q DELIVERIES NOT YET IMPACTED BY SHUTDOWN; 09/04/2018 – Royal Gold Provides Update on its Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter; 27/03/2018 – Royal Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 Royal Gold Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q REV. $116.0M, EST. $112.9M; 28/03/2018 – ROYAL GOLD INC RGLD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $100; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD CITES TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF MILL PROCESSING FACILITY; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS SOME DELIVERIES WILL BE DEFERRED TO LATER DATE; 30/05/2018 – Royal Gold Announces Third Quarter Dividend

Okumus Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd bought 569,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The hedge fund held 8.19M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.39 million, up from 7.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $607.43M market cap company. The stock increased 11.16% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $5.48. About 3.79 million shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 15/03/2018 – ERA Real Estate Honors ERA France on 25 Years as Member of its Franchise Network; 05/03/2018 Simon Chen Appointed President & Chief Executive Officer of ERA Real Estate; 22/03/2018 – Cartus Presents Masters Cup to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Winans at Annual Broker Network Conference; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s ARCore; 05/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Unveils Rebranding Campaign That Targets Complacency, Inspires Real Estate Consumers To Demand More; 25/04/2018 – ERA Real Estate Announces The Affiliation Of Knipe Realty; 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 38C; 06/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Enters Sri Lanka; 09/05/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Mexico; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Payable To Shareholders Of Record As Of May 16, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold RLGY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 137.64 million shares or 4.52% less from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 9,125 shares. Shell Asset Co accumulated 38,475 shares. Moreover, Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 17,530 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Lc reported 60,349 shares stake. Alps Advsrs invested 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Whittier Tru reported 47 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Qs Investors Limited Liability Company owns 48,508 shares. Capital Fund Management reported 19,275 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia reported 27,300 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt LP has invested 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Clearline Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 0.53% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 0% or 21,974 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 0% stake. Manufacturers Life Insur The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 182,025 shares.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $447.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 90,000 shares to 678,207 shares, valued at $130.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: RLGY OMCL CARB NTAP: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Realogy: Down But Not Out – Seeking Alpha” published on April 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for INS, RLGY, NFLX and EGBN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Realogy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Digitaljournal.com‘s news article titled: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for RLGY, MNK and NTAP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – Press Release – Digital Journal” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. Shares for $999,734 were bought by Schneider Ryan M..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold RGLD shares while 80 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 2.26% less from 51.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gilder Gagnon Howe Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 198 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 139,534 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Beacon Fin Gp has invested 0.44% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Oxbow Advsrs Lc invested 0.12% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Wellington Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.02% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) or 103,085 shares. 4,163 were reported by Strs Ohio. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Northwestern Mutual Wealth stated it has 0% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). D E Shaw Inc has 0% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Los Angeles Capital Equity Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 55,321 shares. Virtu Financial Limited Liability Corp invested in 7,773 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bank Of America Corp De has 376,780 shares. Amp Cap Invsts, Australia-based fund reported 41,463 shares. Ls Investment Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% stake.

More notable recent Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why These 4 Gold Stocks Soared as Much as 19% in August – Motley Fool” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Better Way to Follow This Hedge Fund Giantâ€™s Gold Advice – Nasdaq” published on August 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Royal Gold EPS misses by $0.01, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “This Gold Company’s Oil Bets Are Really Paying Off – Nasdaq” published on September 28, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The 5 Hottest Gold Stocks Of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Analysts await Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 165.22% or $0.38 from last year’s $0.23 per share. RGLD’s profit will be $41.04M for 51.18 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Gold, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.56% EPS growth.