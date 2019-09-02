As Royal Gold (RGLD) Shares Rose, Holder St James Investment Company Trimmed by $12.75 Million Its Position; Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Has Lifted Its General American Investors (GAM) Stake by $499,092

St James Investment Company Llc decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 20.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc sold 141,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.52% . The institutional investor held 537,266 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.85 million, down from 678,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $133.38. About 317,914 shares traded. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EXPECT IMPACT OF TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AT MOUNT MILLIGAN TO BE REFLECTED IN MID-CALENDAR 2018 RESULTS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Royal Gold Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGLD); 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 43C; 30/05/2018 – Royal Gold Announces Third Quarter Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Royal Gold Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss/Shr $2.35; 09/04/2018 – Royal Gold Provides Update on its Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS 3Q DELIVERIES NOT YET IMPACTED BY SHUTDOWN; 27/03/2018 – Royal Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD CITES TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF MILL PROCESSING FACILITY

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in General American Investors (GAM) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc bought 15,124 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 711,838 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.71M, up from 696,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General American Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $873.74M market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $35.34. About 47,261 shares traded or 20.26% up from the average. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 165.22% or $0.38 from last year’s $0.23 per share. RGLD’s profit will be $40.78M for 54.66 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Royal Gold, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.56% EPS growth.

More notable recent Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Uncertainty is Good for Gold – Live Trading News” on August 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Royal Gold Announces Fourth Quarter Dividend – Business Wire” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Are Analysts Saying About Royal Gold, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RGLD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gold Glitters on US-China Trade War Jitters: 6 Top Picks – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Royal Gold (RGLD) Is Up 10.78% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 12,043 shares to 205,766 shares, valued at $22.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) by 52,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,695 shares, and has risen its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold RGLD shares while 80 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 2.26% less from 51.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability reported 1.14M shares. Cambridge Investment Rech holds 21,419 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. California-based Aperio Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Asset Inc reported 3,362 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Plancorp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Utah Retirement Systems invested in 0.02% or 12,241 shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs has invested 0.08% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). 9 were accumulated by Huntington Savings Bank. Hsbc Public Limited Com accumulated 0% or 9,537 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 103,085 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 44,485 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 48,158 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Can. Wexford LP holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 16,275 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD).