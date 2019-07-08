As Royal Gold (RGLD) Shares Declined, America First Investment Advisors Trimmed Holding; Budros Ruhlin & Roe Holding in Amgen (AMGN) Raised by $563,031

America First Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc sold 3,414 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 163,346 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.85M, down from 166,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $104.68. About 374,304 shares traded. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has declined 5.14% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.57% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q REV. $116.0M, EST. $112.9M; 30/05/2018 – Royal Gold Announces Third Quarter Dividend; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS SOME DELIVERIES WILL BE DEFERRED TO LATER DATE; 27/03/2018 – Royal Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – ROYAL GOLD INC RGLD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $100; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 43C; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss $153.7M; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss/Shr $2.35; 29/05/2018 – Royal Gold Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD CITES TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF MILL PROCESSING FACILITY

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 123.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc bought 2,979 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,390 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, up from 2,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $185.94. About 2.23M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 01/05/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron to lower net price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in exchange for straightforward, more affordable p; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON & SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT® (ALIROCUMAB); 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO SUBMITS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O SETS LIST PRICE FOR AIMOVIG MIGRAINE DRUG AT $6,900 PER YEAR, OR $575 PER MONTH; 25/04/2018 – CADILA HEALTHCARE LTD CADI.NS SAYS ZYDUS GETS FINAL APPROVAL FROM USFDA FOR METHYLPREDNISOLONE TABLETS USP AND CINACALCET HYDROCHLORIDE TABLETS; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q REV. $5.55B, EST. $5.43B; 25/04/2018 – Sales of cholesterol medication Repatha more than doubled to $123 million, beating expectations; 12/04/2018 – Pfizer launches a gene therapy study for Duchenne MD; Amgen, NEA back real-world drug data software company; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greate; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Adj EPS $3.47

America First Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $259.46M and $326.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 19,125 shares to 248,136 shares, valued at $10.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold RGLD shares while 80 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 2.26% less from 51.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 0% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Nordea reported 5 shares. Shelton Cap Management reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Granite Inv Prtnrs reported 15,108 shares stake. Violich Capital Mngmt Inc holds 4,345 shares. Whittier Tru reported 215 shares. 7,826 were accumulated by Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 0% stake. Etrade Capital Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Gsa Capital Partners Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP invested in 559,030 shares. Hl has 0.1% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) or 7 shares. Optimum Advisors owns 2,675 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 16.28% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.43 per share. RGLD’s profit will be $32.76 million for 52.34 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Royal Gold, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.05% EPS growth.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $92.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 5,231 shares to 20,138 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motco reported 0.52% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). North Carolina-based Kdi Partners Lc has invested 3.88% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Private Asset Management has 3,269 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. First Light Asset Mgmt Limited Co invested in 1,092 shares. First Business Financial Ser has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Moreover, Cornercap Counsel has 0.9% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Sarasin & Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 3.36% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Contravisory Investment Mngmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Dean Investment Ltd Liability Com reported 0.48% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Advisors Ltd Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 8,346 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation Oh invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Tarbox Family Office owns 1,345 shares. Papp L Roy And Associate invested in 0.41% or 12,010 shares. Winslow Asset Incorporated stated it has 1.13% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). British Columbia Invest Mngmt owns 198,083 shares.

