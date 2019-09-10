As Royal Gold (RGLD) Share Price Rose, Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Has Cut Its Stake; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Share Price Declined, Holder Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Trimmed Position by $2.85 Million

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.52% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.91 million, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $5.11 during the last trading session, reaching $124.87. About 839,840 shares traded or 52.80% up from the average. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 27/03/2018 – Royal Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EVALUATING CARRYING VALUE OF 0.78% TO 5.45% SLIDING-SCALE NSR GOLD ROYALTY & 1.09% NSR COPPER ROYALTY ON BARRICK’S PASCUA-LAMA PROJECT; 20/03/2018 Royal Gold Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EXPECT IMPACT OF TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AT MOUNT MILLIGAN TO BE REFLECTED IN MID-CALENDAR 2018 RESULTS; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS 3Q DELIVERIES NOT YET IMPACTED BY SHUTDOWN; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 43C; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD CITES TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF MILL PROCESSING FACILITY; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS SOME DELIVERIES WILL BE DEFERRED TO LATER DATE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Royal Gold Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGLD); 30/05/2018 – Royal Gold Announces Third Quarter Dividend

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 25,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.23M, down from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $877.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1831.35. About 17,257 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Seattle Times: Walmart seeks to take on Amazon in India with Flipkart; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 15/05/2018 – Chris Ciaccia: Idk if it’s been reported elsewhere, but in Christmas ’16, Amazon even contracted Uber drivers to help deliver; 04/04/2018 – The cities vying for Amazon’s HQ2 are fighting the wrong war; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO RAISE PRIME SUBSCRIPTION PRICE TO $119 FROM $99 IN US; 09/05/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: Amazon’s expected to take two more buildings in Bellevue; 10/04/2018 – Economic Times: Cross-border boost for Make in India: Amazon could soon bring India, Pakistan closer; 29/05/2018 – LG Announces Availability Of Amazon Alexa Skill On 2018 LG AI-enabled TVs; 22/05/2018 – Amazon Pushes Facial Recognition to Police, Prompting Outcry Over Surveillance; 05/03/2018 Amazon reportedly looks to offer checking accounts for customers via JP Morgan, other banks

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $604.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 9,000 shares to 42,000 shares, valued at $13.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.20 billion for 99.53 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon (AMZN) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” on April 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bull of the Day: Amazon (AMZN) – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Scariest Risks Facing Amazon Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Profitconfidential.com‘s news article titled: “AMZN Stock: Why Amazon Will Be First $2-Trillion Company – Profit Confidential” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,972 are held by Atlantic Union State Bank. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca has 8,853 shares for 6.25% of their portfolio. Academy Capital Inc Tx holds 323 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Barton Mgmt owns 46,416 shares. Mar Vista Prtnrs Ltd reported 64,133 shares or 3.02% of all its holdings. Shine Invest Advisory stated it has 676 shares. Round Table Serv Limited Com has invested 0.44% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Twin Tree Management L P, Texas-based fund reported 3,641 shares. Hillman holds 12.21% or 15,475 shares in its portfolio. Cohen Capital Management Inc owns 697 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Psagot House Ltd reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). United Asset Strategies Inc accumulated 4,535 shares. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.32% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 3,866 were reported by Gamco Et Al. Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.98% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 22,946 shares.

Analysts await Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 165.22% or $0.38 from last year’s $0.23 per share. RGLD’s profit will be $41.04M for 51.18 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Gold, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.56% EPS growth.

More notable recent Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Franco-Nevada Rides on Cobre Panama Project & Energy Revenues – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why These 4 Gold Stocks Soared as Much as 19% in August – Motley Fool” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Royal Gold Strong on New Mines & Buyouts, Gold Prices a Woe – Nasdaq” on March 19, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Royal Gold Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 30, 2019.