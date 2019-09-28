As Royal Gold (RGLD) Market Value Rose, Van Eck Associates Decreased by $28.71 Million Its Holding; Founders Capital Management Lowered Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $348,056; Share Price Rose

Founders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc sold 2,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 95,091 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.28 million, down from 97,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s lncredibles 2; 29/05/2018 – Main Street: Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS DEAL WOULD COVER COST OF CAPITAL ‘IN A COUPLE OF YEARS’; 15/03/2018 – Sky Confidentiality Pact Also With Walt Disney Co; 08/05/2018 – Disney could avoid a bidding war with Comcast if it’s willing to shed these Fox assets; 25/05/2018 – Disney continues to take full advantage of their 2012 purchase of Lucasfilm and the “Star Wars” franchise. Its new Star Wars-themed parks are set to open in 2019; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 11/03/2018 – Comcast disrupts Murdoch’s entertainment deal with Disney; 08/05/2018 – Comcast is preparing to top Disney’s bid for Fox’s assets if AT&T’s deal for Time Warner is approved on June 12; 15/05/2018 – With Disney Sale Pending, Fox TV Chiefs Extend Contracts

Van Eck Associates Corp decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp sold 281,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.52% . The institutional investor held 4.26 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $437.00M, down from 4.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $125.59. About 525,048 shares traded. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 30/05/2018 – Royal Gold Announces Third Quarter Dividend; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EXPECT IMPACT OF TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AT MOUNT MILLIGAN TO BE REFLECTED IN MID-CALENDAR 2018 RESULTS; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 43C; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS 3Q DELIVERIES NOT YET IMPACTED BY SHUTDOWN; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q REV. $116.0M, EST. $112.9M; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss/Shr $2.35

Analysts await Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 165.22% or $0.38 from last year’s $0.23 per share. RGLD’s profit will be $39.99 million for 51.47 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Gold, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.56% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold RGLD shares while 88 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 50.04 million shares or 1.31% less from 50.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd has invested 0.01% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Hsbc Public Ltd invested 0% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Cordasco Fin Net holds 0.01% or 123 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Ameriprise Financial Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). 27,456 are held by Beacon Fincl. Fifth Third Retail Bank holds 726 shares. The New York-based Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability accumulated 2,246 shares. Fil reported 219,925 shares. Swiss Comml Bank holds 121,900 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 198 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank holds 0.01% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) or 1,037 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Com reported 768,693 shares stake.

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53 billion and $20.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 77,489 shares to 823,355 shares, valued at $10.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 58,789 shares in the quarter, for a total of 755,387 shares, and has risen its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES).

Founders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $193.00 million and $281.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New by 27,241 shares to 327,573 shares, valued at $15.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.