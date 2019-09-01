As Royal Gold (RGLD) Market Value Rose, Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Has Cut Position; Mcgowan Group Asset Management Holding in Visa Com Cl A (V) Has Increased by $342,732

Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 32.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc bought 2,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 8,990 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, up from 6,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $180.82. About 3.65M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 30/03/2018 – Visa Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC V.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.41, REV VIEW $20.18 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/04/2018 – UK MARCH VISA CONSUMER SPENDING -2.1 PCT YY VS FEB -1.0 PCT YY, BIGGEST FALL SINCE OCT 2017; 15/04/2018 – UK consumers cut spending as snow adds to inflation squeeze – Visa; 06/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Matsui: GAO Releases Matsui-Requested Study of Special Immigrant Visa Holder Resettlement Process; 28/05/2018 – INDIA SWARAJ SAYS REVOKING H1B VISA WILL HURT U.S. ECONOMY; 26/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley Examines Lax Oversight of `Visa Mills’ Offering Visas to Foreign Students; 14/05/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.52% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.91 million, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $133.38. About 317,914 shares traded. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 20/03/2018 Royal Gold Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Royal Gold Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGLD); 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS SOME DELIVERIES WILL BE DEFERRED TO LATER DATE; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q REV. $116.0M, EST. $112.9M; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS 3Q DELIVERIES NOT YET IMPACTED BY SHUTDOWN; 30/05/2018 – Royal Gold Announces Third Quarter Dividend; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD CITES TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF MILL PROCESSING FACILITY; 29/05/2018 – Royal Gold Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss $153.7M; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 43C

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa Is No Mastercard, But That’s OK – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buy Visa: Great Total Return And A Cash Machine – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Investorideas.com Newswire – #Mining Stock News: #SilverCrest (TSXV: $SIL.V; NYSE: $SILV) Graduates to Toronto Stock Exchange – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Finance Corporation stated it has 0.88% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Wedge Cap L Lp Nc owns 2,409 shares. Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership invested in 0.03% or 2,625 shares. 31,452 are held by Griffin Asset Mgmt Inc. Alta Capital Management Ltd Co invested in 268,670 shares or 2.47% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.03% or 114,800 shares in its portfolio. 1.49 million are owned by Westfield Cap Company L P. The Wisconsin-based Johnson Fincl Group Incorporated Inc has invested 0.12% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Signaturefd Ltd Com has 0.22% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Bridges Investment Management Inc has 328,558 shares for 2.09% of their portfolio. Towercrest Capital Management reported 1,484 shares stake. Livingston Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Management) invested 0.3% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 26,486 were accumulated by Ycg Llc. New York-based Cohen And Steers Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Ny State Teachers Retirement stated it has 1.06% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).