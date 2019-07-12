As Royal Gold (RGLD) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Decreased Holding; Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Holder Edgepoint Investment Group Cut Its Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 33.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 1.55 million shares as the company’s stock rose 11.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.12 million shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $411.74 million, down from 4.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $132.54. About 177,724 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 1.24% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 09/03/2018 – Wabco Holdings Names Fioroni Chief Financial Officer Effective June 6; 19/04/2018 – WABCO – PREPAYMENT TO TAKE PLACE APRIL 30; AMOUNT OF PREPAYMENT SHALL BE $500 MLN PRINCIPAL, WILL ALSO INCLUDE PAYMENT OF ACCRUED, UNPAID INTEREST; 18/04/2018 – Wabco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – ANTICIPATES COMPLETING FUNDING OF TRANSACTION ON MARCH 28, 2018; 19/04/2018 – WABCO SEES YR EPS $6.95 TO $7.45, SAW $6.76 TO $7.26; 12/04/2018 – Wabco: Awards Specify $502M in New Business Earmarked From 2018-2022 Inclusively; 12/04/2018 – Wabco Inks $745M in New Business in Past Four Quarters; 29/03/2018 – HALDEX CHAIRMAN SAYS BELIEVES COMPANY WILL RE-EMERGE AS BID TARGET; 19/04/2018 – WABCO SEES BUYING BACK UP TO $300M SHRS DURING 2018; 03/05/2018 – WABCO Extends Long-Term Agreement with a Major Global Manufacturer of Trucks and Buses to Supply Air Compressors

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.91M, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $108.37. About 455,187 shares traded or 12.25% up from the average. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has declined 5.14% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.57% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS 3Q DELIVERIES NOT YET IMPACTED BY SHUTDOWN; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EVALUATING CARRYING VALUE OF 0.78% TO 5.45% SLIDING-SCALE NSR GOLD ROYALTY & 1.09% NSR COPPER ROYALTY ON BARRICK’S PASCUA-LAMA PROJECT; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss/Shr $2.35; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS SOME DELIVERIES WILL BE DEFERRED TO LATER DATE; 27/03/2018 – Royal Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Royal Gold Announces Third Quarter Dividend; 20/03/2018 Royal Gold Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 09/04/2018 – Royal Gold Provides Update on its Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q REV. $116.0M, EST. $112.9M; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD CITES TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF MILL PROCESSING FACILITY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold RGLD shares while 80 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 2.26% less from 51.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Invest Mngmt Co reported 28,505 shares. Essex Inv Management Ltd Liability Company reported 1,093 shares. St James Invest Com reported 537,266 shares. Howe & Rusling Inc owns 305 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank owns 14,064 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,854 shares. American International Gp Inc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Liability stated it has 12,797 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 198,538 were reported by Jennison Associate Ltd Liability Corporation. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp accumulated 2,425 shares. Los Angeles Capital & Equity Research invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 128,615 shares. Proshare Advsr owns 0.08% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 139,534 shares. Barclays Public Limited accumulated 27,134 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.06% stake.

Analysts await Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 16.28% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.43 per share. RGLD’s profit will be $33.15M for 54.19 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Gold, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.05% EPS growth.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 183,359 shares to 1.41 million shares, valued at $65.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) by 345,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WBC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 10.76% less from 50.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Stifel Financial Corporation has 0.03% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Edge Wealth Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Citigroup holds 0% or 27,370 shares. Pictet Bancshares And Trust Limited holds 7,180 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Aperio Group Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 29,454 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) reported 22,500 shares stake. 2,929 were reported by Wetherby Asset. Janney Montgomery Scott has 39,178 shares. The Korea-based Korea Inv has invested 0.13% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Landscape Management Ltd reported 0.07% stake. Synovus Corp reported 313 shares. Eventide Asset Limited Liability Com owns 134,000 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. First Tru Limited Partnership holds 44,560 shares. 89 are owned by Ci Invests Inc. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 16,875 shares.

Analysts await WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $2.00 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2 per share. WBC’s profit will be $102.47M for 16.57 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by WABCO Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.95% EPS growth.

