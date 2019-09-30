As Royal Gold (RGLD) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Lowered by $12.24 Million Its Holding; Bbva Compass Bancshares Continues to Hold Holding in Pepsico (PEP)

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc bought 2,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 72,088 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.45M, up from 69,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $135.6. About 3.56 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Organic Revenue Up 2.3%; 25/04/2018 – Summer’s fizziest accessory: the return of the Rolex `Pepsi’; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE SNACKS; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS LEADERSHIP WILL REPORT INTO FRITO-LAY NORTH AMERICA; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – UPON CLOSING, BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 16/04/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PRODUCTS PHILIPPINES DECLARES 0.044 PESO DIVIDEND; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO FOODS CANADA ISSUES ONTARIO-ONLY VOLUNTARY RECALL OF SELECT RUFFLES® REGULAR FLAVOURED POTATO CHIPS DUE TO UNDISCLOSED MILK INGREDIENT; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PHILIPPINES SAYS STORAGE FEES SUBJECT TO NEGOTIATION; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas; 05/03/2018 Bundaberg Brewed Drinks And PepsiCo Announce Distribution Partnership As Non-Alcoholic Craft Beverage Market Continues Explosiv

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd sold 120,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.52% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.08M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $125.59. About 525,048 shares traded. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss/Shr $2.35; 20/04/2018 – DJ Royal Gold Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGLD); 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EVALUATING CARRYING VALUE OF 0.78% TO 5.45% SLIDING-SCALE NSR GOLD ROYALTY & 1.09% NSR COPPER ROYALTY ON BARRICK’S PASCUA-LAMA PROJECT; 28/03/2018 – ROYAL GOLD INC RGLD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $100; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss $153.7M; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD CITES TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF MILL PROCESSING FACILITY; 30/05/2018 – Royal Gold Announces Third Quarter Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Royal Gold Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 27/03/2018 – Royal Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Royal Gold Provides Update on its Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL) by 11,049 shares to 48,934 shares, valued at $2.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10,774 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,358 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tips Bond Etf (TIP).

Analysts await Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 165.22% or $0.38 from last year’s $0.23 per share. RGLD’s profit will be $39.99 million for 51.47 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Royal Gold, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.56% EPS growth.

