As Royal Gold Co (RGLD) Stock Declined, Holder Hexavest Cut by $1.80 Million Its Position; Hershey Co Common Stock (HSY) Holding Raised by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Hershey Co Common Stock (HSY) by 31.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Bank bought 13,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,428 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.80M, up from 44,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Bank who had been investing in Hershey Co Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $137.17. About 655,790 shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 38.04% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CALL ENDS; 26/04/2018 – Hershey Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $5.33-Adj EPS $5.43; 17/05/2018 – HSY BOOSTING PRODUCTION FOR HERSHEY’S, REESE’S & KIT KAT BRANDS; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO HSY.N – GIVEN THE 15-DAY SHORTER EASTER SEASON, EASTER CATEGORY RETAIL SALES DECLINED ABOUT 8 PCT VERSUS LAST YEAR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hershey Creamery Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRCR); 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO HSY.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $4.73 TO $4.98 INCLUDING ITEMS; 26/04/2018 – Hershey 1Q EPS $1.65; 24/04/2018 – After 124 years, Hershey tries to be more than just a chocolate company (again); 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – IMPACT OF FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES IS ESTIMATED TO BE NEGLIGIBLE FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – IN 2018, COMPANY ESTIMATES NET SALES TO INCREASE TOWARDS LOWER END OF PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED RANGE OF 5% TO 7%

Hexavest Inc decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc Co (RGLD) by 21.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc sold 19,946 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.92% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 71,187 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.47 million, down from 91,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $109.97. About 436,883 shares traded or 7.31% up from the average. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has declined 5.14% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.57% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 43C; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS 3Q DELIVERIES NOT YET IMPACTED BY SHUTDOWN; 09/04/2018 – Royal Gold Provides Update on its Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD CITES TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF MILL PROCESSING FACILITY; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EVALUATING CARRYING VALUE OF 0.78% TO 5.45% SLIDING-SCALE NSR GOLD ROYALTY & 1.09% NSR COPPER ROYALTY ON BARRICK’S PASCUA-LAMA PROJECT; 28/03/2018 – ROYAL GOLD INC RGLD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $100; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS SOME DELIVERIES WILL BE DEFERRED TO LATER DATE; 30/05/2018 – Royal Gold Announces Third Quarter Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss $153.7M; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EXPECT IMPACT OF TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AT MOUNT MILLIGAN TO BE REFLECTED IN MID-CALENDAR 2018 RESULTS

Analysts await Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 16.28% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.43 per share. RGLD’s profit will be $32.76M for 54.99 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Royal Gold, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.05% EPS growth.

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29 billion and $7.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 1.42 million shares to 2.26M shares, valued at $80.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agl Energy Co L by 114,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 570,554 shares, and has risen its stake in Parex Resources Tive (PARXF).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $262.62 million activity. Shares for $44.40 million were sold by HERSHEY TRUST CO TRUSTEE IN TRUST FOR MILTON HERSHEY SCHOOL on Wednesday, May 1.

Comerica Bank, which manages about $12.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fomento Economic Mex Spon Adr 1 (NYSE:FMX) by 75,437 shares to 14,346 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 64,997 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 634,694 shares, and cut its stake in Intercontinentalexchange Group I (NYSE:ICE).