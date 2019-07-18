As Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) Share Value Rose, Janney Capital Management Raised by $853,290 Its Position; Tradewinds Capital Management Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Decreased by $609,804

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 5,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 305,309 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.01M, down from 310,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $135.31. About 11.81M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in AI; 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Cortana Faces Uphill Battle Winning Over Developers; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announced a major reorganization Thursday, establishing two main divisions focused on experiences and devices and cloud and AI platforms; 08/05/2018 – LifePoint Health to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 14/05/2018 – RANE Sponsors Compliance Week 2018; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – RAJESH JHA WILL LEAD A NEW TEAM FOCUSED ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES; SCOTT GUTHRIE WILL LEAD A NEW TEAM FOCUSED ON CLOUD + Al PLATFORM; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring Al-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft has now rebuilt the company around the cloud instead of Windows, and employees approve

Janney Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) by 7.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc bought 7,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 108,215 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.40M, up from 100,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $110.93. About 726,872 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 15.53% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN BOOSTS FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees Higher Booking Rates — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q EPS $1.02; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Rev $2.03B; 07/03/2018 – The Bell Heard Around The World; Celebrity Cruises ‘Rings The Bell On The Seven Seas’ In Honor Of International Women’s Day; 26/04/2018 – RCL SEES 2018 NET YIELD UP 2.0%-3.75% IN CONSTANT FX; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – AFTER SALE OF GOLDEN ERA, IT IS EXPECTED THAT SKYSEA WILL WIND DOWN ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS BEFORE END OF 2018; 19/03/2018 – RCL Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman, Recognizing Decades of Leadership; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE IS INCREASED BY $0.15 TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE

Janney Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireld Cl A (NYSE:ACN) by 7,507 shares to 200,041 shares, valued at $35.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishs Expanded Tech Etf (IGV) by 9,446 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,985 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Arlns Inc New (NYSE:DAL).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $1.11 billion activity. Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander also sold $554.74M worth of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) on Tuesday, February 5. Howe Stephen R. Jr. had bought 420 shares worth $50,190.

