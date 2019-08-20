As Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) Share Value Declined, Holder Dsm Capital Partners Trimmed Position by $2.74 Million; Arete Wealth Advisors Has Upped Its Holding in Bank Of America (BAC) by $834,462

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (BAC) by 16.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc bought 30,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 221,534 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12M, up from 190,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $26.83. About 29.05 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 11/05/2018 – BofA’s Hard Line on Assault Rifles Can’t Please Anti-Gun Groups; 15/05/2018 – CN RAIL CFO ENDS PRESENTATION AT BANK OF AMERICA EVENT; 14/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – BOFA’S FAN XING TO LEAD GLOBAL CREDIT, SPEC. SITUATIONS IN ASIA; 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 09/05/2018 – TENCENT MUSIC IS SAID TO SELECT BOFA, GOLDMAN, MORGAN STANLEY; 10/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA BAC.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER PAUL DONOFRIO SAYS CONSUMER SPENDING IS ‘ENCOURAGING’; 09/05/2018 – BofA faces class-action lawsuit over `sham’ appraisals; 07/05/2018 – ForeScout Technologies at Bank of America Conference Jun 6

Dsm Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc sold 24,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The hedge fund held 1.02M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.45M, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $107.63. About 440,282 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2.03 BLN VS $2.01 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most lnstagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 21/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for Mar. 28-29; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET YIELDS WERE UP 4.9% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 7.0% AS-REPORTED); 19/03/2018 – RCL Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman, Recognizing Decades of Leadership; 28/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – LOSS WILL BE EXCLUDED FROM 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net $218.7M; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY GROSS YIELDS WERE UP 3.1% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 5.1% AS-REPORTED)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94M and $479.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 6,212 shares to 5,783 shares, valued at $340,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 60,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,965 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (TWOK).

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $50,190 activity.

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.36 earnings per share, up 9.55% or $0.38 from last year’s $3.98 per share. RCL’s profit will be $913.68M for 6.17 P/E if the $4.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 71.65% EPS growth.

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78B and $6.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Epam Systems (NYSE:EPAM) by 688,618 shares to 709,738 shares, valued at $120.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 239,948 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.36 million shares, and has risen its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN).