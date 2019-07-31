As Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Valuation Rose, Tiger Management Lowered Its Position by $12.77 Million; Pecaut & Company Maintains Position in Bank Amer (BAC)

Tiger Management Llc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 86.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc sold 112,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 17,590 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02 million, down from 129,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $116.38. About 943,972 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 15.53% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 20/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most lnstagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES REPORTS $1B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – LOSS WILL BE EXCLUDED FROM 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY GROSS YIELDS WERE UP 3.1% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 5.1% AS-REPORTED); 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q REV. $2.03B; 26/04/2018 – RCL SEES 2018 NET YIELD UP 2.0%-3.75% IN CONSTANT FX; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 Itineraries; 23/03/2018 – A New Adventure Begins – Royal Caribbean Welcomes The World’s Largest Cruise Ship

Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company bought 7,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 114,501 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28M, up from 107,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $30.84. About 17.84 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 12/04/2018 – GE Capital has ‘zero equity value,’ Bank of America says after deep dive analysis; 25/04/2018 – Bank of America Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 10/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA’S TOP EUROPEAN JUNK-BOND TRADER IS SAID TO EXIT; 29/03/2018 – Bank of America to Open 600 More Merrill Edge Investment Centers; 15/05/2018 – AAL WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 08/03/2018 – SEC Settled Charges Against Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith on Unregistered Sales of Securities on Behalf of China-based Issuer; 28/03/2018 – BNY MELLON’S REYDA PREVIOUSLY WITH BANK OF AMERICA; 15/05/2018 – Abaxis Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 08/05/2018 – Zimmer Biomet Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15M and $363.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (NYSE:BAC) by 2.58 million shares to 3.20 million shares, valued at $88.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $1.11 billion activity. Another trade for 420 shares valued at $50,190 was bought by Howe Stephen R. Jr.. Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander had sold 4.80 million shares worth $554.74 million on Tuesday, February 5.

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.36 EPS, up 9.55% or $0.38 from last year’s $3.98 per share. RCL’s profit will be $913.66 million for 6.67 P/E if the $4.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual EPS reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 71.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coastline Tru holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 8,535 shares. Cap World Invsts reported 93,000 shares stake. Allstate has 0.01% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 3,235 shares. Eagle Asset stated it has 581,002 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. 1.89 million were accumulated by Northern Trust. Etrade Capital Management Llc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Nordea Invest Mgmt invested in 108,391 shares. 114,456 were reported by Jupiter Asset Limited. Legacy stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Gam Holdg Ag has 0.03% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 6,212 shares. Kwmg Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Sei Invs holds 111,399 shares. British Columbia Invest invested in 0.04% or 45,633 shares. 5,293 were accumulated by Twin Tree Mgmt L P. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL).

