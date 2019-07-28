As Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Valuation Rose, Holder Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Lowered Position by $570,000; Pacific Heights Asset Management Has Boosted Stake in Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) by $1.95 Million as Stock Price Declined

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 175,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96M, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $686.00M market cap company. The stock increased 3.09% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $14.7. About 452,994 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 43.91% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.34% the S&P500.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 35,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01 million, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $113.96. About 2.31 million shares traded or 31.78% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 15.53% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net Yields Were Up 4.9% on Constant Currency Basi; 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 06/03/2018 VALMET OYJ – VALMET TO UPGRADE AUTOMATION ON ROYAL CARIBBEAN’S MARINER OF THE SEAS CRUISE SHIP; 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES DECLARES DIV,: $1B SHR REPURCHASE; 28/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q EPS $1.02; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – AFTER SALE OF GOLDEN ERA, IT IS EXPECTED THAT SKYSEA WILL WIND DOWN ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS BEFORE END OF 2018; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.70 TO $8.90, EST. $8.76; 19/03/2018 – RCL NAMES ADAM GOLDSTEIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN, RECOGNIZING DECADES

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $1.11 billion activity. On Tuesday, February 5 Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander sold $554.74 million worth of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) or 4.80M shares. 4.80M Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) shares with value of $554.74M were sold by A WILHELMSEN A S.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98M and $85.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citi Trends Inc (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 80,000 shares to 198,300 shares, valued at $3.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.48 EPS, up 9.25% or $0.21 from last year’s $2.27 per share. RCL’s profit will be $519.92 million for 11.49 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 89.31% EPS growth.

More news for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Is Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Carnival Cruise: Rough Seas Ahead – Seeking Alpha” and published on July 08, 2019 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Cap Management Ltd holds 4,150 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Natl Bank invested in 5,641 shares. Aqr Management holds 0.03% or 251,071 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Company owns 1,778 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 18,757 are held by Utd Cap Advisers Ltd Company. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Llc owns 3,000 shares. Boston Llc holds 0.17% or 29,744 shares in its portfolio. 6,759 were reported by Legacy Prtn Incorporated. Bankshares owns 5,089 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 4.98M are owned by Fmr Llc. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership accumulated 5,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc accumulated 15,631 shares or 0.44% of the stock. First Midwest Commercial Bank Trust Division holds 6,749 shares. Trexquant Inv LP has 43,247 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL).

More notable recent Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Atara Biotherapeutics Presents Positive Efficacy and Safety Results for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus-Associated Leiomyosarcoma (EBV+ LMS) – GlobeNewswire” on December 15, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Atara Bio: Misunderstandings Clarified – Seeking Alpha” published on March 12, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Atara Biotherapeutics Presents Tab-cel® Clinical Biomarker Results and Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Study Design at American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting – GlobeNewswire” on June 01, 2019. More interesting news about Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Implied Analyst 12-Month Target For VBK – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.65 billion and $766.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 25,000 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $14.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESS).