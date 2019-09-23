As Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Has Lifted Position; Altrinsic Global Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake in Oracle (ORCL) by $1.23 Million

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The hedge fund held 45,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.45M, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $109.69. About 852,099 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 21/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for Mar. 28-29; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net $218.7M; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Rev $2.03B; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $8.90; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 Itineraries; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Expects Net Yield Increase of 2% to 3.75% on Constant Currency Basi; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.09, EST. 97C; 16/05/2018 – Cruise Critic: Exclusive: Royal Caribbean to Introduce All-Suite Complex on Next Cruise Ship; 07/03/2018 – The Bell Heard Around The World; Celebrity Cruises ‘Rings The Bell On The Seven Seas’ In Honor Of International Women’s Day

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc sold 22,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 472,032 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.89 million, down from 494,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $53.99. About 7.09 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50 Million from Oracle; 16/03/2018 – Eubanks, Di Lorenzo receive annual Oracle US Tennis Awards; 22/03/2018 – More Than 60% of Drug Safety Experts Plan To Use AI to Improve the Speed and Security of Adverse Event Case Processing; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX LTD ACX.AX – APPLIED TO SUPREME COURT OF VICTORIA FOR APPROVAL OF SCHEME AT HEARING SCHEDULED FOR MARCH 15; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Enables Businesses to Launch an Online Store Within 30 Days; 09/03/2018 – Oracle Power Gains Approval for Coal Plant From Project Partner; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Health Sciences mHealth Connector Cloud Service Enables Digital Clinical Trials at Scale and Delivers New Level of Patient Centricity; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on healthcare, dividends, Geico; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: DON’T EXPECT SHARE BUYBACK TO EXCEED $4B NEXT QUARTER; 13/04/2018 – ORACLE IS SAID TO LEAD ANTI-AMAZON LOBBY ON PENTAGON CLOUD BID

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11 billion and $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Forty Seven Inc by 118,043 shares to 140,000 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 28,202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,287 shares, and has risen its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD).

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98M and $76.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 50,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $4.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.