As Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Taylor Asset Management Decreased Stake; Liquidity Services (LQDT) Holder Harvey Partners Lowered Its Position as Share Price Declined

Taylor Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 56.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc sold 28,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 21,800 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, down from 50,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $109.59. About 1.67 million shares traded or 6.97% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 15.53% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES REPORTS $1B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 15/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN TO INVEST $200M IN COCOCAY PROPERTY; 09/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Declares Dividend And Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q EPS $1.02; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Eyes Next Generation of Cruisers with Multibillion-Dollar Investment In Ships, Experiences and Destinations; 17/05/2018 – Celebrity Cruises Unveils an Ahh-Inspiring Escape at The Spa on Celebrity Edge; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.09 PER SHARE; 06/03/2018 VALMET OYJ – VALMET TO UPGRADE AUTOMATION ON ROYAL CARIBBEAN’S MARINER OF THE SEAS CRUISE SHIP; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – LOSS WILL BE EXCLUDED FROM 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE IS INCREASED BY $0.15 TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE

Harvey Partners Llc decreased its stake in Liquidity Services Inc (LQDT) by 29.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 272,500 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10 million, down from 387,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Liquidity Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.63 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.93. About 11,596 shares traded. Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) has risen 13.33% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.90% the S&P500. Some Historical LQDT News: 03/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $60.1 MLN VS $72.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Home Lighting Fixture Event; 08/03/2018 Liquidity Services Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services 2Q Rev $60.1M; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 30c-Loss 21c; 01/05/2018 – North Palm Beach Auctions Items from Village Clubhouse and Restaurant; 22/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Announces Upcoming Sales for Biopharmaceutical Assets on its Global Marketplace, Golndustry DoveBid; 03/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES INC QUARTERLY ADJUSTED LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.12; 27/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Hosts “Energy Insights 2018” Conference for Oil & Gas Professionals; 14/05/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Operation Graduation Online Auction Event

Harvey Partners Llc, which manages about $369.32 million and $60.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) by 188,000 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Liquidity Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 250.00% negative EPS growth.

