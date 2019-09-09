As Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Stock Value Declined, Taylor Asset Management Cut by $3.27 Million Its Holding; Longwood Capital Partners Has Trimmed Its Holding in Amarin Plc (AMRN) by $7.00 Million

Taylor Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 56.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc sold 28,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The hedge fund held 21,800 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, down from 50,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $108.41. About 1.73 million shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 15/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN TO INVEST $200M IN COCOCAY PROPERTY; 20/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Eyes Next Generation of Cruisers with Multibillion-Dollar Investment In Ships, Experiences and Destinations; 28/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q EPS $1.02; 06/03/2018 VALMET OYJ – VALMET TO UPGRADE AUTOMATION ON ROYAL CARIBBEAN’S MARINER OF THE SEAS CRUISE SHIP; 10/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Honors Actors Carlos and Alexa PenaVega, With Baby Son Ocean, As First-Ever Godfamily For Global Cruise Line; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net Yields Were Up 4.9% on Constant Currency Basi; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.09, EST. 97C; 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES REPORTS $1B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Longwood Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc sold 350,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% . The institutional investor held 87,500 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, down from 437,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $16.27. About 5.41M shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 658.78% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 12/04/2018 – Vascepa® (lcosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipid and lnflammatory Markers in Statin-Treated Patients with Reduced Kidney Function and Persistent High Triglycerides; 02/05/2018 – Amarin 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 12/03/2018 – Vascepa® (lcosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipids and lnflammatory Markers in Patients With Persistent High Triglycerides and Elevated High-Sensitivity C-Reactive Protein (hsCRP); 12/03/2018 – Real-World Data Supports Association Between Elevated Triglyceride Levels and Increased Cardiovascular Events and Healthcare Co; 24/05/2018 – Amarin Announces Patent Litigation Settlement Agreement with Teva; 04/04/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION- WITH RESPECT TO FY 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUE EXPECTATIONS, CONTINUES TO BELIEVE ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE PRODUCT REVENUE OF AT LEAST $230 MLN; 13/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Amarin, Korea Electric Power, Star Bulk Carriers, 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Clementia Pharmace; 04/04/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION -ESTIMATES THAT NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR ITS FIRST FISCAL QUARTER IS LIKELY TO BE APPROXIMATELY $43 MLN; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN : LEBANON APPROVES VASCEPA FOR SALE; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – APPROVED AS PRESCRIPTION MEDICATION AS ADJUNCT TO DIET TO REDUCE TG LEVELS IN ADULT PATIENTS WITH SEVERE HYPERTRIGLYCERIDEMIA

More notable recent Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amarin up 8% premarket on guidance boost – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Amarin’s Stock Sank on Strong First-Quarter Results – Nasdaq” published on May 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amarin (AMRN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on November 05, 2018. More interesting news about Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amarin (AMRN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on April 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amarin (AMRN) Stock Up on Rumors of Acquisition by Pfizer – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 11, 2019.

Longwood Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $210.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Argenx Se by 10,500 shares to 63,500 shares, valued at $7.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viewray Inc by 503,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 815,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold AMRN shares while 32 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 143.88 million shares or 3.00% more from 139.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kemnay Advisory Service Incorporated accumulated 75,038 shares. Birchview LP invested in 0.77% or 59,000 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag owns 0% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 94,889 shares. Frontier Management Lc owns 1.02M shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 1.27M shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 174,480 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 13,000 shares. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon holds 0% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 36,061 shares. Mcclain Value Lc holds 0.65% or 22,854 shares. Profund Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 34,104 shares. Moreover, J Goldman & Com Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 16,691 shares. Moreover, Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Prescott Gru Ltd Liability stated it has 40,000 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 2,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 67,330 shares.

Analysts await Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.04 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Amarin Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 300.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Skylands Capital Ltd holds 27,050 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Intll Ca has 0.04% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 3,052 shares. Svcs Automobile Association invested in 440,200 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Hartford Invest has 18,555 shares. Allstate Corp owns 3,235 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 158,400 were reported by Lord Abbett Limited. Samlyn Cap Lc stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc has 9,612 shares. Synovus Corp reported 4,061 shares stake. National Bank & Trust Hapoalim Bm holds 2,589 shares. Stevens Capital Management Limited Partnership owns 48,194 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Exane Derivatives reported 735 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 17,805 shares. Alps Advisors invested in 0% or 4,215 shares.