As Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Has Upped Its Stake; As Best Buy Co (BBY) Shares Rose, American International Group Has Increased Holding by $1.57 Million

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 42.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc bought 9,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 31,675 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63 million, up from 22,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $107.37. About 1.32M shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.09, EST. 97C; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2.03 BLN VS $2.01 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most lnstagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net $218.7M; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 21/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for Mar. 28-29; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q EPS $1.02; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.85 TO $1.90, EST. $1.96; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $1.90; 23/04/2018 – DJ Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCL)

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) by 23.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 22,084 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.66% . The institutional investor held 116,690 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.29M, up from 94,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Best Buy Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $67.71. About 2.63M shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has risen 2.81% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY BBY.N CEO SAYS TESTING SERVICE CALLED ASSURED LIVING TO HELP COUNTRY’S AGING POPULATION WITH TECHNOLOGY PRODUCTS AND SERVICES; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy 1Q EPS 72c; 18/04/2018 – Former tech rivals announced Best Buy will begin selling 10 models of the Amazon Fire TV in the U.S. this summer; 06/03/2018 – BEST BUY CO – FOLLOWING SALES ANTICIPATED UNDER PLAN, CEO JOLY WILL CONTINUE TO RETAIN ABOUT 90 PCT OF HIS CURRENT HOLDINGS; 19/04/2018 – Is Best Buy Sleeping With the Enemy With Amazon Partnership?; 22/04/2018 – DJ Best Buy Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBY); 18/04/2018 – Best Buy will become the exclusive retailer of the line-up; 09/03/2018 – Best Buy CEO says turnaround done, room to compete with Amazon; 24/04/2018 – Urban Armor Gear to Launch New Plasma Case for Apple iPad and iPad Pro Exclusively at Best Buy; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Sees 2Q Rev $9.1B-$9.2B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold BBY shares while 158 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 197.18 million shares or 7.25% less from 212.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 23,071 shares. Captrust Fin Advsrs invested 0.08% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Comerica Commercial Bank invested in 44,953 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Voya Inv Mgmt Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Element Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 328,633 shares. New Amsterdam Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com New York has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Boston Ltd Liability holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) for 65,501 shares. Shell Asset Management reported 15,540 shares. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.1% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Guggenheim Lc has 75,953 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Qs Invsts holds 40,049 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.04% invested in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) for 12,400 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 1.04M shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Prudential Public Limited Liability Company has invested 0.29% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Pitcairn accumulated 35,319 shares.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 12,547 shares to 343,154 shares, valued at $25.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) by 50,674 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,325 shares, and cut its stake in Brown (Plus) Brown Inc (NYSE:BRO).

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $251.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 10,625 shares to 44,399 shares, valued at $3.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 52,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,587 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) invested in 360 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Westfield Management Ltd Partnership owns 0.06% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 63,260 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated reported 200 shares stake. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc stated it has 204 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kwmg Limited Liability Corp invested in 39 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Com owns 69,472 shares. 766,243 are owned by Pinnacle Assocs. Howe Rusling invested in 0% or 68 shares. Primecap Ca has 0.81% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 9.60 million shares. Aqr Capital Limited Co has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Ameritas Prns invested in 3,084 shares. Jane Street Group Lc owns 78,757 shares. Pnc Serv Group Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Taylor Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 1.63% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Thomas White Int reported 7,400 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings.