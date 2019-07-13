As Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Stock Rose, Mig Capital Trimmed Its Position; As Berry Global Group (BERY) Stock Declined, Holder Lonestar Capital Management Has Lowered Position

Mig Capital Llc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc sold 29,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 178,392 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.45M, down from 207,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $110.14. About 3.19 million shares traded or 101.30% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 15.53% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net $218.7M; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.76 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN BOOSTS FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES – NCC EXCLUDING FUEL ARE EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.5% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY AND UP 3.0% TO 3.5% AS-REPORTED FOR FY; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 Itineraries; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – AFTER SALE OF GOLDEN ERA, IT IS EXPECTED THAT SKYSEA WILL WIND DOWN ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS BEFORE END OF 2018; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – TUI AG’S MARELLA CRUISES HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE GOLDEN ERA, WITH DELIVERY EXPECTED IN DECEMBER, 201; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET YIELDS WERE UP 4.9% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 7.0% AS-REPORTED); 19/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 15.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 36,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.60% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 200,067 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.78M, down from 236,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.06. About 2.05 million shares traded or 43.78% up from the average. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 0.45% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.88% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 15/03/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL, NOVOLEX ARE SAID TO BID FOR COVERIS U.S. UNIT; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packaging group SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S: BERRY’S Ba3 CFR & STABLE OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 30/04/2018 – Berry Global Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – SIG COMBIBLOC SEEKS ZURICH LISTING IN AUTUMN, WORKING WITH ROTHSCHILD ROTH.PA AS ADVISOR; 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation; 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s assigned a Ba2 to Berry’s new repriced term loan “S” and “T”; Ba3 CFR and stable outlook unchanged; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Buys New 1.3% Position in Berry Global; 09/03/2018 Paula A. Sneed Elected to the Board of Directors of Berry Global Group, Inc

Analysts await Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 7.29% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.96 per share. BERY’s profit will be $135.55M for 12.88 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Berry Global Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.62% EPS growth.

More notable recent Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Berry Global Group, Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of First Priority Senior Secured Notes and Second Priority Senior Secured Notes – Business Wire” on May 15, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Berry Plastics Group (BERY) is Consider a Possible Rival Offer for RPC – StreetInsider.com” published on January 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “RPC accepts Berry Global’s $4.37B takeover offer, beating Apollo – Seeking Alpha” on March 08, 2019. More interesting news about Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Berry Plastics Group Inc (BERY) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Berry Global – Stable Growth At A Discount – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BERY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 115.94 million shares or 0.28% less from 116.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nippon Life Invsts Americas owns 100,970 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Com holds 1,606 shares. Wedge Mngmt L LP Nc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Moreover, Bb&T has 0.02% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Toronto Dominion Savings Bank holds 0% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) or 336 shares. First Mercantile owns 6,491 shares. Tributary Capital Ltd Liability, a Colorado-based fund reported 5,400 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Huntington Commercial Bank invested in 7 shares. Lonestar Lc has 2.73% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Co, Illinois-based fund reported 73,040 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Penn Cap Mngmt Communication Incorporated has 13,786 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0% or 20,000 shares. Moreover, Putnam Invests Limited Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). High Pointe Cap Llc holds 0.89% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) or 5,670 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.06% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Cibc Ww Markets holds 6,783 shares. 60,509 are held by Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability accumulated 11,084 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Allstate invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 267,257 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Prudential Public Limited Company has 1.46 million shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Swiss Fincl Bank holds 558,038 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 27,219 are owned by Hl Service Limited Company. Stephens Ar reported 5,904 shares. Palladium Prns Limited Com holds 60,205 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership invested in 2.56M shares or 0.12% of the stock.

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21 million and $737.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,789 shares to 23,089 shares, valued at $27.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 11,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 488,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY).

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.48 earnings per share, up 9.25% or $0.21 from last year’s $2.27 per share. RCL’s profit will be $519.94M for 11.10 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 89.31% EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $1.11 billion activity. On Tuesday, February 5 Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander sold $554.74M worth of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) or 4.80 million shares. On Tuesday, February 5 A WILHELMSEN A S sold $554.74M worth of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) or 4.80M shares.