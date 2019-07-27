As Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Vontobel Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding; Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) Holder Beach Point Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Stake by $2.53 Million as Market Value Rose

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold 66,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.22 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $144.38 million, down from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $113.96. About 2.31 million shares traded or 31.78% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 15.53% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 10/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Honors Actors Carlos and Alexa PenaVega, With Baby Son Ocean, As First-Ever Godfamily For Global Cruise Line; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN BOOSTS FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net $218.7M; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – LOSS WILL BE EXCLUDED FROM 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER APCD WERE UP 11.2% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 12.5% AS-REPORTED); 09/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Declares Dividend And Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 07/03/2018 – The Bell Heard Around The World; Celebrity Cruises ‘Rings The Bell On The Seven Seas’ In Honor Of International Women’s Day; 16/05/2018 – Cruise Critic: Exclusive: Royal Caribbean to Introduce All-Suite Complex on Next Cruise Ship; 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture; 23/04/2018 – DJ Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCL)

Beach Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) by 26.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp bought 133,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 633,258 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.60M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marvell Technology Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $27.33. About 7.53 million shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 5.34% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 15/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD – MARVELL CONTINUES TO EXPECT MERGER WITH CAVIUM TO CLOSE MID-CALENDAR YEAR OF 2018; 09/03/2018 – Marvell Tech Short-Interest Ratio Rises 60% to 7 Days; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology 4Q Rev $615.4M; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Sees 1Q Cont Ops EPS 22c-EPS 26c; 24/05/2018 – Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Announces Completion of CFIUS Review; 15/05/2018 – Standard Life Aberdeen Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Allergan: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology 4Q EPS 10c; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Swings to Profit in Latest Qtr, Sees 1Q In Line With Views; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology 4Q Net $48.8M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold MRVL shares while 97 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 647.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 610.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 165 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life owns 12,700 shares. 34,200 were accumulated by Sandler Capital Mngmt. Regent Inv Llc has invested 0.21% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.03% or 1.09 million shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc accumulated 2.75 million shares. 12.58M were accumulated by Boston Partners. Jennison Assoc Limited Liability holds 0.15% or 7.38M shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 97,576 shares. Selz stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md reported 42.95 million shares. Contour Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 5.03 million shares or 7.16% of its portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated stated it has 0.04% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Suntrust Banks invested in 0% or 18,018 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Inv Counsel accumulated 119,750 shares.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09 billion and $404.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 19,435 shares to 192,832 shares, valued at $11.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 999,944 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 814,892 shares, and cut its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.48 EPS, up 9.25% or $0.21 from last year’s $2.27 per share. RCL’s profit will be $519.92M for 11.49 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 89.31% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. L & S Advisors Inc has 0.23% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Sequoia Fincl Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 2,629 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 25,049 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cibc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 6,783 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Guardian Life Of America holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 485 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust has invested 0.04% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Adirondack Trust has invested 0.08% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Capital Management Va reported 3.4% stake. Bluemountain Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Jpmorgan Chase Company holds 0.13% or 5.50 million shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc stated it has 204 shares. Federated Invsts Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 375,811 shares. National Asset Management stated it has 2,537 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 9,100 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $1.11 billion activity. Shares for $50,190 were bought by Howe Stephen R. Jr.. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander sold $554.74M.

