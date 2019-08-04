As Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Eminence Capital LP Trimmed Its Stake; Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Shareholder Fiduciary Management Has Upped Holding

Fiduciary Management Inc increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) by 28.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc bought 1.11M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 4.94 million shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $398.80M, up from 3.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $90.31. About 1.80M shares traded or 37.79% up from the average. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.52 TO $5.58; 17/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Net $490M; 17/05/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Adj EPS $5.52-Adj EPS $5.58; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $14.5 BLN TO $14.7 BLN; 30/05/2018 – Mouser Electronics Named Global High Service Distributor of the Year by TE Connectivity

Eminence Capital Lp decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 46.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp sold 755,248 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The hedge fund held 879,987 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.86 million, down from 1.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $110.73. About 1.97M shares traded or 13.56% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE IS INCREASED BY $0.15 TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES – NCC EXCLUDING FUEL ARE EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.5% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY AND UP 3.0% TO 3.5% AS-REPORTED FOR FY; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most lnstagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 19/03/2018 – RCL Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman, Recognizing Decades of Leadership; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net $218.7M; 19/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman; 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2.03 BLN VS $2.01 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Gross Yields Were Up 3.1% in Constant Currency Basis; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET YIELDS WERE UP 4.9% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 7.0% AS-REPORTED)

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55B and $6.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE:GPI) by 11,811 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $73.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 12,532 shares in the quarter, for a total of 583,827 shares, and has risen its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.36 earnings per share, up 9.55% or $0.38 from last year’s $3.98 per share. RCL’s profit will be $913.70 million for 6.35 P/E if the $4.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 71.65% EPS growth.

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63 billion and $15.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interpublic Group (NYSE:IPG) by 74,645 shares to 4.92 million shares, valued at $103.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graham Holdings Co. (NYSE:GHC) by 3,194 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,524 shares, and cut its stake in Expeditors Int’l. (NASDAQ:EXPD).