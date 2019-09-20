As Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Stock Price Declined, Seatown Holdings Has Boosted by $5.02 Million Its Position; Franklin Res (Put) (BEN) Stock Value Declined While Shelton Capital Management Cut Stake by $3.06 Million

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (Put) (BEN) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 630,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.92M, down from 720,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Franklin Res Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $29.56. About 2.11 million shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 15/03/2018 – Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Declares Monthly Distribution; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 25/04/2018 – Managing Director Michael Cabanas Elected to Orange Bowl Committee; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – US Opportunities Adds Netflix; 26/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REV $1,617.8 MLN VS 1,600.6 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 09/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC – REPORTED PRELIMINARY MONTH-END AUM OF $737.5 BLN AT MARCH 31, COMPARED TO $744.9 BLN AT FEBRUARY 28; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – European Growth Adds Atea, Cuts Roche; 16/05/2018 – Macron No Messiah as Franklin Templeton Bets on Poland Instead; 15/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Sees Aussie Yield Discount Tripling on Rates

Seatown Holdings increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 98.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings bought 41,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 83,500 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.12M, up from 42,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $112.46. About 1.22 million shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 07/03/2018 – The Bell Heard Around The World; Celebrity Cruises ‘Rings The Bell On The Seven Seas’ In Honor Of International Women’s Day; 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture; 07/05/2018 – This $1 billion cruise ship with a race track hopes to dethrone Carnival and Royal Caribbean; 19/03/2018 – RCL Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman, Recognizing Decades of Leadership; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net Yields Were Up 4.9% on Constant Currency Basi; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Gross Yields Were Up 3.1% in Constant Currency Basis; 23/03/2018 – A New Adventure Begins – Royal Caribbean Welcomes The World’s Largest Cruise Ship; 06/03/2018 VALMET OYJ – VALMET TO UPGRADE AUTOMATION ON ROYAL CARIBBEAN’S MARINER OF THE SEAS CRUISE SHIP; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q EPS $1.02

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 32 investors sold BEN shares while 148 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 244.58 million shares or 3.20% more from 237.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fdx Advsrs has 12,848 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Insight 2811 Inc has invested 0.4% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Pggm Invests accumulated 0.08% or 464,800 shares. Moreover, Srb Corporation has 0.05% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.03% or 360,044 shares in its portfolio. Captrust reported 5,867 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 0.05% or 167,313 shares. Rampart Investment Mgmt Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 3,801 shares. Moreover, Landscape Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc invested 0% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Envestnet Asset has invested 0.02% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 24,173 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Barclays Plc holds 0.04% or 1.88 million shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Ltd Co reported 36,845 shares. Moreover, First Midwest Bank Trust Division has 0.05% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 6,329 shares to 10,237 shares, valued at $3.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oaktree Strategic Income Cor by 49,926 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,463 shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Analysts await Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 13.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.79 per share. BEN’s profit will be $342.48 million for 10.87 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Franklin Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.62% EPS growth.

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $547.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 90,000 shares to 104,151 shares, valued at $20.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 46,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,585 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).