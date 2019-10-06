As Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Stock Price Declined, Anchor Bolt Capital LP Lowered Its Position; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Capital International Investors Trimmed Stake

Capital International Investors decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors sold 1.13 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 94.79 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.70 billion, down from 95.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion; 29/05/2018 – 10Fold Wins the Business Intelligence Group’s 2018 Best Places to Work Award; 22/03/2018 – Quorum Announces United States Expansion Plans With New Franchise Support and Integration; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Adds Microsoft Azure IoT Solutions to Offerings; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Becomes a VC at Lightspeed; 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 85C; 05/04/2018 – The Supreme Court fight over Microsoft’s foreign servers is over; 23/05/2018 – CFSC wins Microsoft 2018 IMPACT Citizenship Award; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS OEM REVENUE INCREASED 4% (UP 4% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY OEM PRO REVENUE GROWTH OF 11%

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 12.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp sold 45,404 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The hedge fund held 320,013 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.79 million, down from 365,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $103.31. About 1.62 million shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 16/05/2018 – Cruise Critic: Exclusive: Royal Caribbean to Introduce All-Suite Complex on Next Cruise Ship; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees Higher Booking Rates — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q EPS $1.02; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net $218.7M; 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER APCD WERE UP 11.2% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 12.5% AS-REPORTED); 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.76 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 19/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.37 earnings per share, up 9.80% or $0.39 from last year’s $3.98 per share. RCL’s profit will be $905.51M for 5.91 P/E if the $4.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.05% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold RCL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 150.12 million shares or 3.03% more from 145.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Citizens Retail Bank & Tru holds 0.08% or 6,476 shares. Barnett And Com owns 2.01% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 29,354 shares. Pggm Investments stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). 5,190 are held by Commerce Bancshares. Greenleaf has invested 0% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Moreover, Wetherby Asset Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Great West Life Assurance Comm Can reported 0.07% stake. Farmers Merchants owns 80 shares. Bp Public Limited stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Cipher Capital Lp stated it has 0.55% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Shellback Cap Lp owns 92,272 shares. Legacy Cap accumulated 6,637 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management accumulated 198,712 shares. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Carmignac Gestion invested in 1,914 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Raises Dividend Eleven Percent – PRNewswire” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Royal Caribbean +4% after positive outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on January 30, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Saudi Attack Could Offer A Buying Opportunity In Cruise Lines (CCL) (RCL) (NCLH) – Nomura – StreetInsider.com” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “It’s Time to Set Sail on Cruise Ship Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on October 29, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft announces Surface Duo phone featuring Android – Seeking Alpha” published on October 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft: A Big Tech Darling – Seeking Alpha” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Like Microsoft Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:MSFT) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. St Johns Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.77% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dock Street Asset Mngmt has 1.36% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 30,127 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Corp reported 6,119 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. 140,705 were reported by Beaumont Financial Partners Limited Liability. Partnervest Advisory Services Limited Liability Corp holds 16,084 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Condor Cap Management has invested 1.05% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct stated it has 1.03 million shares or 4.59% of all its holdings. Stephens Inc Ar holds 400,629 shares. Bright Rock Cap Mngmt Limited Liability reported 60,100 shares. Falcon Edge Lp holds 2.9% or 256,100 shares. Bragg reported 148,963 shares or 2.46% of all its holdings. Badgley Phelps And Bell has invested 2.99% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Endurance Wealth Incorporated reported 0.56% stake. Moore Cap Mgmt Lp invested in 150,000 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Schwartz Inv Counsel owns 11,350 shares.